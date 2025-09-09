Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Lexus IS revealed: Japanese Mercedes C-Class rival still not coming to UK

The stylish saloon continues with hybrid power in its 25th year of sale

By:Alastair Crooks
9 Sep 2025
New Lexus IS - front 3/415

Lexus entered the compact executive class with the IS at the turn of the millennium – and the third generation of the company’s BMW 3 Series and Mercedes C-Class rival has just been updated. However, there are still no plans to sell the car in the UK. 

The front bumper now has a more aggressive look, while there are also bigger brake ducts, a low-set grille, a rear spoiler and on range-topping F Sport trims, a new set of 19-inch wheels.

Inside, twin 12.3-inch screens with Lexus’ latest infotainment system are now standard. There’s also a new material on the centre console called ‘forge bamboo’ which Lexus says “adds a sense of dynamic strength and sportiness” and which we can expect to see used across future models. 

The new IS looks vastly different to the last IS that was sold in the UK from 2013 to 2020, but it still uses the same ‘New N’ platform and body. Two versions of the car are available: the 350 with rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, and the 300h hybrid with rear-wheel drive. 

Lexus hasn’t confirmed the power output of the new IS, but we expect there will be no change from before, with the 350’s naturally aspirated 3.5-litre V6 developing 311bhp and 380Nm of torque; rear-wheel-drive models come with an eight-speed automatic, while the all-wheel-drive car has a six-speed auto. The current 300h’s 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine provides 220bhp and sends its power through a CVT gearbox.

New Lexus IS - dashboard15

Lexus has sold 1.3 million units of the IS globally during its quarter of a century on sale, but not enough of those were in the UK, so Lexus isn’t looking to bring back the IS here. Of course, if you are looking for a compact executive saloon, you can find plenty of Mercedes, BMWs, Audis and many more through the Auto Express Buy a Car service

After its flagship LS bowed out earlier this year following years of slow sales, the only saloon Lexus currently sells in the UK is the mid-size ES. An all-electric ES is coming in 2026, however, to take the fight to the likes of the BMW i5 and Audi A6 e-tron with around 330 miles of range and up to 338bhp.

