Cheapest Lucid Air Pure EV still gets a whopping 419-mile range

American electric car maker, Lucid Motors, has revealed the full line up of the Lucid Air with Air Pure, Air Touring, Air Grand Touring and finally the Air Sapphire models. While the Air will come to some European markets, the UK market is yet to be confirmed by Lucid.

That’s a shame, judging from the result of our test of the Lucid Air Touring back in September. Lucid has now broadened the Air’s lineup with the Pure starting from $77,400 (roughly £61,357 excluding tax) and the Touring at $85,900 (roughly £68,105 excluding tax). The Grand Touring is priced from $115,600 (roughly £91,647 excluding tax) and the range-topping Sapphire comes in at $249,000, placing it a smidge under £200,000.

It might be the cheapest model in the range, but the the Air Pure still gets an 88kWh battery pack that allows for a range of 419 miles (under EPA testing). This is pretty impressive given that the longest range EV in the UK currently is the Mercedes EQS with a WLTP-rated 452 miles, which gets knocked down to 350 miles under EPA testing. The Air Pure gets a single electric motor with 430bhp for a 0-60mph time of 4.5 seconds.

As standard the Pure also gets a ‘Comfort and Convenience Package’ consisting of 20-way front power seats with ventilation and massage and Nappa leather. Further features on the Pure include a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, soft-close doors, four-zone climate control and powered sunshades.