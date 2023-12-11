2024 Mercedes-AMG GT: pricing, specs and performance of new premium sports car
All-new AMG GT will receive a range of powertrains
The all-new Mercedes-AMG GT on sale now in hot V8-powered 63 guise, with plug-in hybrid and six-cylinder variants to follow soon. The German brand has given its AMG division free reign with the new AMG GT, which has the mighty Porsche 911 firmly in its sights...
The second-generation AMG GT was revealed at Monterey Car Week back in August and since then we’ve driven it, with the Mercedes coupe impressing us with the practicality, performance and all-round useability.
Giving the new AMG GT greater refinement and usability alongside its traditionally sharp driving dynamics has brought the Merc into line with the Porsche 911 - with the two cars now offering a 2+2 seater layout. The Mercedes is 180mm longer, 70mm higher, but 20mm narrower than the old AMG GT C and the boot capacity stands at a decent 321 litres. It’s 180kg heavier than the old car though, at 1,970kg.
New Mercedes-AMG GT: powertrains and chassis
When you factor in the technology AMG has thrown at the GT’s chassis, it’s no surprise that the car has a rather portly kerbweight. Unlike the old car’s rear-drive only set up, Mercedes’ 4MATIC four-wheel drive system is standard across the range here. The system can automatically vary the amount of power sent to each axle, plus there’s a purely rear-drive mode. There’s also rear-wheel steer, which turns the wheels in the opposite direction to the fronts under 62mph and the same direction above it.
The AMG GT Coupe also features adaptive dampers and an electronic limited-slip differential. There’s also a semi-active hydraulic-powered anti-roll bar which can reduce body lean in corners, plus an axle lift system that can raise the height of the car by up to 30mm to help it deal with speed bumps. This is all standard on the 63 - we’re not sure how much of this will find its way onto the lesser 53 version.
As for the powertrains, well it’ll be music to the ears of AMG traditionalists because unlike the new four-cylinder, plug-in hybrid C 63 S, the AMG GT 63 has V8 power. We found the 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 to be quite flat-sounding on our initial test drive, butthere’s no arguing with the power output - 577bhp and 800Nm of torque propels the 63 from 0 to 62mph in 3.2 seconds and the top speed is 196mph.
A range-topping plug-in hybrid model was previewed by the AMG GT Concept E Performance, revealed at the Munich Motor Show in September. The PHEV should get the same V8 as the standard car but mated to a 201bhp electric motor for a total of over 800bhp. Mercedes claims the AMG GT plug-in hybrid uses “technology transfer from the Mercedes-AMG F1 Team”.
We’ve spied an AMG GT 53 under development as well. The 53 should come with the 3.0-litre straight-six mild-hybrid from the CLE 53, tuned to 449bhp and 560Nm of torque. We expect a 0-62mph time of 3.9 seconds and a 183mph top speed.
New Mercedes-AMG GT: pricing and specifications
The new AMG GT coupe is available to order now in the UK in three forms - all based on the 63. The cheapest model is the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ Premium Plus at £164,765. You get 21-inch wheels as standard, an ‘AMG Dynamic Plus’ package with active engine mounts, electronic rear-axle limited-slip differential, yellow brake callipers, and panoramic fixed glass roof. Mercedes’ 12.3-inch digital instrument panel and 12.8-inch central touchscreen is standard across the line up.
£175,765 gets you the Performance trim level, adding a fixed rear spoiler, forged 21-inch wheels and blacked-out exterior accents. Above this is the £180,765 Launch Edition, featuring the ‘AMG Aerodynamics’ package, gold-coloured forged wheels, carbon exterior trim, yellow seat belts and AMG Performance seats.
There won’t be a convertible version of the new AMG GT - that role will be filled by the SL, which utilises the same platform as the AMG GT.
Now read our review of the Mercedes-AMG GT 63...