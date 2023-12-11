Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

2024 Mercedes-AMG GT: pricing, specs and performance of new premium sports car

All-new AMG GT will receive a range of powertrains

by: Alastair Crooks
11 Dec 2023
Mercedes-AMG GT 63 - front16

The all-new Mercedes-AMG GT on sale now in hot V8-powered 63 guise, with plug-in hybrid and six-cylinder variants to follow soon. The German brand has given its AMG division free reign with the new AMG GT, which has the mighty Porsche 911 firmly in its sights... 

The second-generation AMG GT was revealed at Monterey Car Week back in August and since then we’ve driven it, with the Mercedes coupe impressing us with the practicality, performance and all-round useability. 

Giving the new AMG GT greater refinement and usability alongside its traditionally sharp driving dynamics has brought the Merc into line with the Porsche 911 - with the two cars now offering a 2+2 seater layout. The Mercedes is 180mm longer, 70mm higher, but 20mm narrower than the old AMG GT C and the boot capacity stands at a decent 321 litres. It’s 180kg heavier than the old car though, at 1,970kg. 

New Mercedes-AMG GT: powertrains and chassis

When you factor in the technology AMG has thrown at the GT’s chassis, it’s no surprise that the car has a rather portly kerbweight. Unlike the old car’s rear-drive only set up, Mercedes’ 4MATIC four-wheel drive system is standard across the range here. The system can automatically vary the amount of power sent to each axle, plus there’s a purely rear-drive mode. There’s also rear-wheel steer, which turns the wheels in the opposite direction to the fronts under 62mph and the same direction above it. 

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 - rear16

The AMG GT Coupe also features adaptive dampers and an electronic limited-slip differential. There’s also a semi-active hydraulic-powered anti-roll bar which can reduce body lean in corners, plus an axle lift system that can raise the height of the car by up to 30mm to help it deal with speed bumps. This is all standard on the 63 - we’re not sure how much of this will find its way onto the lesser 53 version. 

As for the powertrains, well it’ll be music to the ears of AMG traditionalists because unlike the new four-cylinder, plug-in hybrid C 63 S, the AMG GT 63 has V8 power. We found the 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 to be quite flat-sounding on our initial test drive, butthere’s no arguing with the power output - 577bhp and 800Nm of torque propels the 63 from 0 to 62mph in 3.2 seconds and the top speed is 196mph. 

A range-topping plug-in hybrid model was previewed by the AMG GT Concept E Performance, revealed at the Munich Motor Show in September. The PHEV should get the same V8 as the standard car but mated to a 201bhp electric motor for a total of over 800bhp. Mercedes claims the AMG GT plug-in hybrid uses “technology transfer from the Mercedes-AMG F1 Team”.

We’ve spied an AMG GT 53 under development as well. The 53 should come with the 3.0-litre straight-six mild-hybrid from the CLE 53, tuned to 449bhp and 560Nm of torque. We expect a 0-62mph time of 3.9 seconds and a 183mph top speed. 

New Mercedes-AMG GT: pricing and specifications

The new AMG GT coupe is available to order now in the UK in three forms - all based on the 63. The cheapest model is the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ Premium Plus at £164,765. You get 21-inch wheels as standard, an ‘AMG Dynamic Plus’ package with active engine mounts, electronic rear-axle limited-slip differential, yellow brake callipers, and panoramic fixed glass roof. Mercedes’ 12.3-inch digital instrument panel and 12.8-inch central touchscreen is standard across the line up.

Partnership
Need to sell your car?
Find your best offer from over 5,000+ dealers. It’s that easy.
Sell your car
Rated 'Excellent' icon Trustpilot

£175,765 gets you the Performance trim level, adding a fixed rear spoiler, forged 21-inch wheels and blacked-out exterior accents. Above this is the £180,765 Launch Edition, featuring the ‘AMG Aerodynamics’ package, gold-coloured forged wheels, carbon exterior trim, yellow seat belts and AMG Performance seats. 

There won’t be a convertible version of the new AMG GT - that role will be filled by the SL, which utilises the same platform as the AMG GT.

Now read our review of the Mercedes-AMG GT 63...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Recommended

New Mercedes-AMG GT 2023 review: has Merc finally got a Porsche 911 beater?
Mercedes-AMG GT 63 - front action
Road tests

New Mercedes-AMG GT 2023 review: has Merc finally got a Porsche 911 beater?

The latest Mercedes-AMG GT turns up the power, the tech – and the practicality
12 Nov 2023
New 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Concept E Performance arrives
Mercedes-AMG-GT-Concept-E-Performance - front
News

New 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Concept E Performance arrives

Mercedes has previewed the plug-in hybrid version of the AMG GT sports car in Munich
6 Sep 2023
New 2023 Mercedes-AMG GT: 2+2 sports car revealed at Monterey Car Week
Mercedes-AMG GT on display at Monterey Car Week 2023 - front 3/4 static
News

New 2023 Mercedes-AMG GT: 2+2 sports car revealed at Monterey Car Week

The new SL-based AMG GT will take on the Porsche 911 with V8 power
21 Aug 2023

Most Popular

New Nissan Qashqai to get radical look and all-electric power
Nissan Qashqai exclusive image - front
News

New Nissan Qashqai to get radical look and all-electric power

Major investment in Nissan’s Sunderland plant underpins the new fourth-generation Qashqai
8 Dec 2023
New Omoda 5 to take on the Nissan Qashqai and Hyundai Tucson when it arrives in early 2024
Omoda 5 - front
News

New Omoda 5 to take on the Nissan Qashqai and Hyundai Tucson when it arrives in early 2024

The new Omoda 5 SUV will only be available with an all-electric powertrain when it hits the UK next spring, but a hybrid option is expected later
8 Dec 2023
Polestar 4 awarded Car Design of the Year by Car Design News
Polestar 4 - front studio
News

Polestar 4 awarded Car Design of the Year by Car Design News

Car design’s most auspicious peer-awarded prize goes to Polestar 4, while Dacia Manifesto wins Concept Design of the Year
7 Dec 2023
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content