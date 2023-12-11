2024 Mercedes-AMG GT: pricing, specs and performance of new premium sports car

The all-new Mercedes-AMG GT on sale now in hot V8-powered 63 guise, with plug-in hybrid and six-cylinder variants to follow soon. The German brand has given its AMG division free reign with the new AMG GT, which has the mighty Porsche 911 firmly in its sights...

The second-generation AMG GT was revealed at Monterey Car Week back in August and since then we’ve driven it, with the Mercedes coupe impressing us with the practicality, performance and all-round useability.

Giving the new AMG GT greater refinement and usability alongside its traditionally sharp driving dynamics has brought the Merc into line with the Porsche 911 - with the two cars now offering a 2+2 seater layout. The Mercedes is 180mm longer, 70mm higher, but 20mm narrower than the old AMG GT C and the boot capacity stands at a decent 321 litres. It’s 180kg heavier than the old car though, at 1,970kg.

New Mercedes-AMG GT: powertrains and chassis

When you factor in the technology AMG has thrown at the GT’s chassis, it’s no surprise that the car has a rather portly kerbweight. Unlike the old car’s rear-drive only set up, Mercedes’ 4MATIC four-wheel drive system is standard across the range here. The system can automatically vary the amount of power sent to each axle, plus there’s a purely rear-drive mode. There’s also rear-wheel steer, which turns the wheels in the opposite direction to the fronts under 62mph and the same direction above it.

The AMG GT Coupe also features adaptive dampers and an electronic limited-slip differential. There’s also a semi-active hydraulic-powered anti-roll bar which can reduce body lean in corners, plus an axle lift system that can raise the height of the car by up to 30mm to help it deal with speed bumps. This is all standard on the 63 - we’re not sure how much of this will find its way onto the lesser 53 version.