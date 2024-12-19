New Mercedes GLB: boxy 7-seater gets £42k price tag, with EV just £4k more
The second MMA-based Mercedes is now on sale
This year is an important one for Mercedes, which is launching a range of crucial new models such as the GLC Electric, C-Class Electric and revamped S-Class. Perhaps one of its most pivotal new cars will be the second-generation GLB, pricing of which has just been revealed.
The latest Mercedes GLB continues on from its predecessor as a practical, boxy SUV that offers seating for seven and a choice of hybrid or pure-electric power, with the latter in effect replacing the EQB. Mercedes says the GLB also acts as a natural successor to the B-Class MPV, which the company recently told us there are no plans to replace directly.
New 2026 Mercedes GLB: pricing
Sharing the same MMA platform as the CLA, it’s no surprise the GLB is also offered with hybrid and pure-electric options. The GLB hybrid is the cheaper option, starting at £42,050 in GLB 180 Sport trim, rising to £43,350 in the slightly more powerful GLB 200 Sport. The Sport Executive trim costs an extra £1,950, while the AMG Line Executive costs an additional £2,650. Beyond this there’s the GLB 220 4MATIC, which adds all-wheel drive from £48,830, AMG Line Premium starts at £49,700 in GLB 180 trim, while the most expensive GLB hybrid is the £57,580 GLB 220 4MATIC AMG Line Premium Plus.
From £46,100 in Sport trim, the GLB Electric is actually cheaper than the outgoing EQB (£52,810 in Sport Executive), but you can check out loads of tempting used EQBs on the Auto Express Buy a Car service from around £20,000.
The rear-wheel-drive GLB Electric ranges up to £56,800 for the GLB 250+ AMG Line Premium Plus, while the all-wheel-drive GLB 350 4MATIC starts at £55,100 for the AMG Line Executive and is topped off by the £60,900 GLB 350 4MATIC AMG Line Premium Plus.
New 2026 Mercedes GLB: hybrid and electric options
Underneath is Mercedes’ brand-new MMA platform that was first used by the CLA, and the new GLB will be available with the same choice of hybrid and pure-electric powertrains.
The GLB Electric in GLB 250+ guise features an 85kWh battery that offers up to 380 miles of range and a 268bhp electric motor with a two-speed transmission – an uncommon feature for electric cars – which helps boost efficiency and provides punchy acceleration, both around town and on long motorway journeys.
Meanwhile, an 800-volt electrical architecture means the GLB Electric can charge at up to 320kW – nearly three times the speed the Mercedes EQB was capable of – and add more than 160 miles of range in just 10 minutes.
The GLB 350 4MATIC uses the same battery but adds an extra e-motor on the front axle for all-wheel drive. This also slashes the seven-seater’s 0-62mph time by nearly two seconds, from 7.4 seconds to 5.5 seconds.
When extra traction isn’t required, the front e-motor is disconnected to increase efficiency, which allows this more potent dual-motor model to still offer up to 360 miles of range.
The electric GLB has a towing capacity of up to two tonnes, so can haul large caravans, or you can use the towbar to carry up to 100kg worth of e-bikes or other outdoor gear.
The hybrid GLB uses a new, highly compact 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine from the CLA, linked to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission that has an e-motor built in. This means the car can go around town on battery alone, and cruise with the engine off at motorway speeds.
As in the CLA, the engine is available in three states of tune – 134bhp, 161bhp or 187bhp – but in every case it’s paired with a 30bhp electric motor that’s been integrated directly into the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and is powered by a 1.3kWh battery mounted under the front seats. The base GLB 180 completes the 0-62mph sprint in 9.7 seconds, while the mid-range GLB 200 knocks a second off that time. The all-wheel-drive GLB 220 4MATIC gets to 62mph in 7.5 seconds.
As for efficiency, the GLB 180 returns up to 47.9mpg, with the 200 model dropping to 47.1mpg. Despite its extra power and additional driven axle, the 4MATIC still provides a claimed 45.6mpg – understandably some way off the smaller, sleeker CLA 220 4MATIC’s 52.4mpg.
New 2026 Mercedes GLB: specifications and design
The look of the latest GLB is a subtle evolution of the original’s design, retaining the same almost cubic silhouette, tall roofline and short overhangs that all help to maximise cabin space. However, the new car has a more assertive look.
To make sure passers-by know you’re driving a Mercedes, the sleek headlights have a three-pointed star signature and the illuminated grille features another 94 tiny chrome stars that can also light up. The enormous badge in the centre can illuminate as well, plus there’s a couple more logos in the full-width rear lightbar, too.
Across the various trim levels, the GLB gets wheels of between 18 and 20 inches with AMG Line trim bringing sportier AMG exterior bumpers, sports seats, a sports steering wheel and faux carbon trim inside.
Inside, the new GLB features a monolithic dashboard design – just like the latest Mercedes CLA – and comes with the same Superscreen set-up. This consists of a 10.25-inch driver’s display, a whopping 14-inch central touchscreen and another 14-inch touchscreen for the front passenger, which they can use to stream videos while you ferry them about.
This trio of screens will only come as standard on higher-spec AMG Line Premium and above versions of the GLB, though, or as an optional extra on selected others. Lesser models will feature the same instrument panel, central touchscreen and dashboard, just with a textured panel where the passenger display would go. Standard equipment on the GLB includes a fixed panoramic glass roof, heated front seats, four-way lumbar support and even a video and selfie camera in the dash.
The latest fourth generation of Mercedes’ MBUX infotainment system is packed with features such as the ‘zero layer’ interface, which offers the driver all the functions they regularly use or might want on the homescreen, Google Maps integrated directly into the navigation system and an AI-powered virtual assistant. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also fitted.
Below the main touchscreen is a floating centre console with some of the few buttons in the GLB, plus a spot for your smartphone (a wireless charging pad will be optional). There’s a sizable open storage space underneath for odds and ends.
Following feedback regarding some of its latest models, Mercedes added physical rocker switches for the audio volume and adaptive cruise control to the new GLB’s steering wheel.
How practical is the new Mercedes GLB?
Mercedes says there’s more space onboard the new model, because it’s nearly 100mm longer than its predecessor and the wheelbase has been stretched by 60mm. In particular, legroom for those sitting in the second row is improved, plus there’s more under-thigh support and headroom.
When we examined the new GLB in a studio, we found there’s plenty of space for six-foot-tall adults to sit comfortably in the middle row. The panoramic darkening glass roof – embedded with yet more three-pointed stars – which will come as standard, also helps to make the cabin feel more airy and spacious.
In the UK, the new GLB also comes as standard with seven seats, and Mercedes says it’s made getting into the third row easier by enlarging the rear door openings and allowing the second row to fold and slide forward more.
We found it was easy to move the middle-row seats, and we didn’t struggle to get into the seats in the third row. There’s still not enough space for most adults to sit comfortably back there, but it will be fine for small children – and probably teenagers.
The new GLB features five sets of Isofix mounting points for child seats: one on the front passenger seat, two in the middle row and two in the rearmost row, which should all be easily accessible.
You only need to pull a tab to lower the third-row seats, and doing so opens up 480 litres of boot space. If you need even more capacity, the second row slides forward by up to 140mm, or folding all but the front seats down gives you 1,605 litres to play with.
The electric version also features a 127-litre ‘frunk’ under the bonnet, which is ideal for dirty hiking gear or, according to Mercedes, three footballs.
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