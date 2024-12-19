This year is an important one for Mercedes, which is launching a range of crucial new models such as the GLC Electric, C-Class Electric and revamped S-Class. Perhaps one of its most pivotal new cars will be the second-generation GLB, pricing of which has just been revealed.

The latest Mercedes GLB continues on from its predecessor as a practical, boxy SUV that offers seating for seven and a choice of hybrid or pure-electric power, with the latter in effect replacing the EQB. Mercedes says the GLB also acts as a natural successor to the B-Class MPV, which the company recently told us there are no plans to replace directly.

New 2026 Mercedes GLB: pricing

Sharing the same MMA platform as the CLA, it’s no surprise the GLB is also offered with hybrid and pure-electric options. The GLB hybrid is the cheaper option, starting at £42,050 in GLB 180 Sport trim, rising to £43,350 in the slightly more powerful GLB 200 Sport. The Sport Executive trim costs an extra £1,950, while the AMG Line Executive costs an additional £2,650. Beyond this there’s the GLB 220 4MATIC, which adds all-wheel drive from £48,830, AMG Line Premium starts at £49,700 in GLB 180 trim, while the most expensive GLB hybrid is the £57,580 GLB 220 4MATIC AMG Line Premium Plus.