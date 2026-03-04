The MMA platform lets Mercedes fit the next A-Class with not only the same electric powertrain as the CLA, but the CLA’s hybrid unit, too. This latter system has been developed to suit the stricter Euro 7 emissions rules due to come into force in 2027.

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Mercedes planned which compact cars would use MMA back in 2023, but Lesnik said that while the original plan was for four models to do so – the CLA and CLA Shooting Brake, plus the GLA and GLB SUVs – the electric A-Class “would be the fifth”. This would give Mercedes a rival to the likes of the upcoming A2 e-tron, which Audi recently teased for the first time ahead of its 2026 launch.

While the Audi is set for a cab-forward design reminiscent of the old A2, the next A-Class won’t revert to the upright shape of the original from the late nineties. “The next A-Class should have a more stylish cab-back body rather than cab-forward”, said Lesnik. As a result the electric A-Class won’t take on the streamlined and rather controversial shape of the EQE and EQS electric saloons, instead sharing the CLA’s longer bonnet and more traditional profile.

As our illustration shows, the electric A-Class should retain a hatchback profile to keep it distinct from the CLA. Just as with the current A-Class and old CLA, which used the same platform, elements such as the lights, grille and bumpers will be tweaked to give the hatchback its own look.

The shape will have a bearing on the A-Class’ drag coefficient, and as a result, its range could be affected. Bbut we expect similar figures to the CLA – which can currently reach up to 483 miles on a single charge.

We also expect a similar line-up of powertrain options to the CLA, with a long-range single-motor set-up supplemented by a more powerful dual-motor set-up and possibly a hot Mercedes-AMG variant like the electric AMG CLA we’ve already spotted undergoing testing.

The A-Class name is likely to continue with the electric version too. Mercedes has backtracked from the ‘EQ’ system that gave us the EQE and EQS, instead using names such as the Electric CLA and Electric GLC.

Pricing is still a long way from being confirmed, but we expect that the A-Class will retain its position as the entry point to the Mercedes range, undercutting the electric CLA, which currently starts from £45,615.

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