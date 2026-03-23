Verdict

As the first car on Merc’s MB.EA platform, there’s a lot riding on the new Mercedes GLC Electric. Practicality is strong thanks to the car’s sheer size and the level of technology on offer is an experience in itself. Range isn’t quite up there with some rivals, though a single-motor version is likely to put this right soon. The GLC is quick, but not thrilling to drive, though as we expect from a Mercedes there’s refinement and comfort in spades.

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We drove the new Mercedes GLC Electric a few times during its development phase – from sand dunes outside Las Vegas to the snow-covered roads of Sweden – but now it’s time to drive the finished article.

The GLC Electric is a hugely important car for Mercedes, not just because it’s the all-electric alternative to the firm’s global best-seller, but also as a platform to show off its latest and greatest technology. That tech includes a polarising new grille design, which features 942 back-lit squares to ensure you know exactly what car’s coming towards you in the dead of night.

Then there’s the timing. We’re driving the GLC Electric just as we’re having our first taste of the very impressive BMW iX3 in the UK. Both BMW’s first Neue Klasse car and the GLC – the first to use Mercedes’ new MB.EA platform – represent a line in the sand, and an exciting moment in the firms’ long-standing rivalry.