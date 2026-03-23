New Mercedes GLC Electric 2026 review: refined and packed with tech
The new Mercedes GLC Electric arrives as a serious rival for the BMW iX3, but what's it like on the road?
Verdict
As the first car on Merc’s MB.EA platform, there’s a lot riding on the new Mercedes GLC Electric. Practicality is strong thanks to the car’s sheer size and the level of technology on offer is an experience in itself. Range isn’t quite up there with some rivals, though a single-motor version is likely to put this right soon. The GLC is quick, but not thrilling to drive, though as we expect from a Mercedes there’s refinement and comfort in spades.
We drove the new Mercedes GLC Electric a few times during its development phase – from sand dunes outside Las Vegas to the snow-covered roads of Sweden – but now it’s time to drive the finished article.
The GLC Electric is a hugely important car for Mercedes, not just because it’s the all-electric alternative to the firm’s global best-seller, but also as a platform to show off its latest and greatest technology. That tech includes a polarising new grille design, which features 942 back-lit squares to ensure you know exactly what car’s coming towards you in the dead of night.
Then there’s the timing. We’re driving the GLC Electric just as we’re having our first taste of the very impressive BMW iX3 in the UK. Both BMW’s first Neue Klasse car and the GLC – the first to use Mercedes’ new MB.EA platform – represent a line in the sand, and an exciting moment in the firms’ long-standing rivalry.
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From launch, the Mercedes will only be available in the dual-motor GLC 400 guise we’re testing here, though we’ve been told a single-motor variant is on the way, prioritising range over power.
Both of those attributes are pretty impressive in the GLC already though. A 94.5kWh battery allows for between 393 and 405 miles of range depending on the specification, and while that’s some way off the BMW iX3 (up to 500 miles) and the forthcoming Volvo EX60 (503 miles), we experienced impressive efficiency of 3.6 miles per kWh – equating to around 340 miles of real-world range.
Charging is certainly in the right ballpark, with the 800-volt electrical architecture providing a peak of 330kW – enough for a 10 to 80 per cent top-up in 22 minutes. There are none of the 800v to 400v DC-converter issues that afflicted early CLAs, either.
Also lifted from the CLA is the GLC’s brake recuperation technology, which is great, because it delivers excellent pedal feel in a seamless, natural way. There’s no one-pedal mode in the GLC, but Mercedes says 99 per cent of braking can be done in the regen’s strongest setting – something we can attest to. It’s also immediate, so there’s no clunky delay after coming off the throttle. It’s easy to switch between the four modes, thanks to paddles behind the steering wheel.
The standard GLC Electric comes with passive suspension, although the cars we drove all came with the ‘Agility and Comfort Package’, which not only includes an air suspension set-up lifted from the S-Class, but also rear-axle steering.
The suspension has been tuned to suit the GLC, and on the move we found it dealt with the rare imperfections on Portuguese roads exceptionally well, especially at low speeds. In Comfort mode, however, we did notice a tendency to bob up and down on undulating sections of motorway; switching to Sport mode firms up the damping, but also adds a bit more togetherness to the GLC’s body control.
That rear-axle steering is a bit of a life-saver during low-speed manoeuvres – especially considering the GLC Electric is the same length as the previous-generation GLE. The system isn’t as aggressive as the 10-degree system on the EQS, but the 4.5-degree angle reduces the turning circle by almost a metre to 11.2 metres.
Above 45mph the rear wheels turn in the same direction as the fronts during cornering to provide stability. Despite this, we didn’t find the GLC particularly engaging, or communicative. That large battery might be mounted nice and low in the GLC’s chassis, but there’s noticeable body roll if you’re cornering with any verve; quick steering changes don’t feel welcomed by the chassis either.
Yet there is a tremendous amount of grip, and as a whole the GLC prefers smooth, steady progress. That’s backed up by the dual-motor set up; with 482bhp, the GLC has no issue catapulting you down the road at an alarming rate. Providing you’re not in Eco mode, throttle response is good, though we’d like a little more weight to the pedal.
The most interesting thing about the powertrain is the gearbox. Whereas most electric cars use a single-speed design, the GLC gets a two-speed set-up. The idea is that the lower gear maximises the torque available, whilst the higher gear comes into action at a cruise – on the motorway, for example. We found the switch between the two gears imperceptible; putting your foot down launches the GLC forward, but the punch doesn’t dissipate at higher speeds.
Sound-insulating glass is pretty much expected in this class, and in the GLC it’s a standard-fit feature. The body also features extra sound-deadening over the combustion-engined GLC, but while it is quiet, we did notice some tyre roar and wind noise being transmitted into the cabin at 70mph or more.
Mercedes proudly claims all of its seats get a German AGR seal from ‘Aktion Gesunder Rücken’ (Organisation for Healthy Backs). Our Sport model came with its standard heated comfort seats, but despite the name we actually found them to be pretty firm – the seats in the AMG Line cars were much more comfortable as well as more supportive.
Inside the GLC there is some incredible technology to play with – starting with the massive 39.1-inch display that comes standard on all models. The three-screen set up is akin to the ‘Hyperscreen’ seen on the EQS, but it comes with several new features including video capability for the passenger-side screen, which can be displayed while driving.
To ensure the driver isn’t distracted, there is a camera monitoring the driver’s eye movement, so if you stare at the passenger screen for more than a few seconds it'll turn off. Yet what’s more amazing is that you can glance at the far wing mirror and the camera will be able to make the distinction. If cutting-edge tech’s your thing, the GLC feels right up there.
If you have the optional ‘Sky Control’ panoramic roof you can adjust the level of light entering the cabin by making different sections opaque. It’s a feature we’ve seen on the Renault Scenic E-Tech, but it’s even more impressive here, with 162 three-pointed stars providing a new take on ambient lighting.
There’s plenty of kit offered on the entry-level Sport including two wireless phone chargers, two-zone climate control, plus Mercedes’ latest active high-beam assist which can now illuminate the length of five football pitches.
The latest iteration of the ‘parking package’ with MB.Drive parking assist is standard as well. It worked brilliantly when we tried it, reversing the GLC up to 150 metres by itself, including hands-free steering. The self-park function is better than ever too, locating free spaces much quicker, and swiftly slotting the GLC into a parking bay faster than we reckon most drivers would be able to.
Along with being packed with kit the GLC is also spacious inside. There’s 47mm more legroom and 17mm more headroom than the combustion GLC – which isn’t exactly short of space as it is. As for the boot, there’s 50 litres more (570 litres total) than you’ll find in an iX3, although we found the Merc’s loading lip a little high. The ‘frunk’ is a cavernous 128 litres, accessed by pressing the Mercedes badge on the bonnet – rather than having to fiddle around in the footwell as in most of this car’s rivals.
The GLC is pretty expensive to buy at £61,100 in its entry-level Sport trim, though Mercedes says 90 per cent of its customers will opt for the AMG Line version, which costs an extra £3,000. While we’ll need to wait a little longer for lease or finance costs, the most basic BMW comes in at under £60k – another area where the iX3 has the GLC beat…
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|Model:
|Mercedes GLC 400 4MATIC Electric Sport
|Price:
|£61,100
|Powertrain:
|94.5kWh battery, 2x e-motors
|Transmission:
|Two-speed automatic, four-wheel drive
|Power/torque:
|482bhp/800Nm
|0-62mph:
|4.3 seconds
|Top speed:
|130mph
|Range:
|405 miles
|Charging:
|330kW (10-80% in 22mins)
|Size (L/W/H):
|4,845/2,089/1,644mm
|On sale:
|Now