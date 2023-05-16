Coming soon to the Mercedes line-up will be the new VLE, which has just been officially teased at the same time as production has begun in Vitoria, Spain.

That plant has built the Vito, eVito, V-Class and the all-electric EQV in recent years, but to cater to the VLE and its new VAN.EA platform and the internal combustion-engined VAN.CA alternative, Mercedes says it has been thoroughly modernised.

Production of the VLE in its ‘pre-series’ form has begun and to mark the occasion, Mercedes has given us a teaser image of its new mid-size MPV. The VLE, which will arrive in the first half of 2026, will clearly take plenty of inspiration from the Vision V concept that was unveiled earlier this year.

Advertisement - Article continues below

At the front we can see a new form of Mercedes’ ‘panamerica’ grille and we wouldn’t be too surprised if it gained the same ability as the new electric GLC, which features 942 illuminated squares within its grille that can double as a charging readout. The LED signature in the headlights mimic Mercedes’ three-pointed star badge and on the bonnet sits the Mercedes emblem.

During the VLE’s development, we saw the VLE testing in a wind tunnel, showing off aerodynamics that the German brand says are “outstanding in terms of efficiency”. There are also new pictures of the VLE at the famed Nardo test track in Italy, fine-tuning its high-speed dynamics and rear-axle steering. The proportions don’t look too dissimilar to the outgoing EQV’s, although we’ll have to wait and see what other elements of the Vision V concept make production.