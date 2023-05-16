Mercedes VLE all-electric eight-seater is going for “limo-like” luxury
The all-new Mercedes VLE will come with electric and combustion power
Coming soon to the Mercedes line-up will be the new VLE, which has just been officially teased at the same time as production has begun in Vitoria, Spain.
That plant has built the Vito, eVito, V-Class and the all-electric EQV in recent years, but to cater to the VLE and its new VAN.EA platform and the internal combustion-engined VAN.CA alternative, Mercedes says it has been thoroughly modernised.
Production of the VLE in its ‘pre-series’ form has begun and to mark the occasion, Mercedes has given us a teaser image of its new mid-size MPV. The VLE, which will arrive in the first half of 2026, will clearly take plenty of inspiration from the Vision V concept that was unveiled earlier this year.
At the front we can see a new form of Mercedes’ ‘panamerica’ grille and we wouldn’t be too surprised if it gained the same ability as the new electric GLC, which features 942 illuminated squares within its grille that can double as a charging readout. The LED signature in the headlights mimic Mercedes’ three-pointed star badge and on the bonnet sits the Mercedes emblem.
During the VLE’s development, we saw the VLE testing in a wind tunnel, showing off aerodynamics that the German brand says are “outstanding in terms of efficiency”. There are also new pictures of the VLE at the famed Nardo test track in Italy, fine-tuning its high-speed dynamics and rear-axle steering. The proportions don’t look too dissimilar to the outgoing EQV’s, although we’ll have to wait and see what other elements of the Vision V concept make production.
The VLE will be the first model to sit on Mercedes’ VAN.EA platform, although the firm has also announced that it’ll be offered with petrol power later on, too. Details are slim because it’ll arrive after the electric model, but the combustion-engined VLE will sit on the VAN.CA platform, which Mercedes calls ‘state-of-the-art’. It’ll roll off the same assembly line as the electric model.
We have more information on the electric VLE, which will be followed shortly after by the larger VLS. The VLE will essentially be the mid-size model, akin to an E-Class (hence the ‘E’ part of the name) with seating for up to eight people. Mercedes calls the VLS a ‘grand limousine’ and says it will “define a unique segment of its own that bestows true greatness to automotive luxury”.
To back up those strong words, during testing Mercedes revealed the results of long-distance tests of the VLE. The test car’s route went from Stuttgart in Germany to Rome, Italy, covering 683 miles, requiring “two short charging stops” of 15 minutes each. That suggests a maximum range of around 250 to 300 miles – a significant improvement on the current EQV’s range of 226 miles.
The company hasn’t said what the VLE’s battery capacity will be, however the current EQV comes with a maximum battery size of 90kWh - and sizes of up to 116kWh have been used in other Mercedes EVs including the EQS and G-Class.
We already know the VAN.EA platform will have a bespoke construction that’s designed to get the most out of an all-electric platform - Mercedes has even gone as far to say it’ll “usher in a completely new era”. This includes a range of cutting-edge technical capability drawn from Merc’s advances in passenger electric cars, including an 800V electrical system – which could allow for up to 320kW fast charging – as well as high-end suspension and chassis technology.
The new architecture will offer a single-motor layout, plus a dual-motor option with all-wheel drive. The test car was a rear-wheel-drive, single-motor VLE and, according to Mercedes, additional rear-axle steering ensured “easy and agile handling even in tight corners” on the streets of Rome. You can expect to see a similar ability to the EQS SUV, which can turn its rear wheels by up to 10 degrees. The availability of two drivetrains for the VLE will give maximum flexibility when it comes to different applications and requirements.
Mercedes previously said the VAN.EA technology will allow for ‘clear differentiation’ between luxury vans and commercial models. The VAN.EA-P platform (the P standing for ‘premium’) is designed to cater for ‘high-quality family vans’ and everything from ‘exclusive VIP shuttles to spacious limousines’, according to the company. Commercial vans will use the VAN.EA-C set-up – with the C standing for ‘commercial’.
The line-up of all-electric vans sitting on this new architecture will have Mercedes’ upcoming MB.OS infotainment system, and the company says the premium models will be “always on”, meaning they are connected to the internet at all times and able to receive updates. Level 2 automated driving will be available, and there are plans to roll out Level 3 automation by the end of the decade.
We’ve only seen a few prototypes running the new set-up under the skin, but when it does arrive on the market, Mercedes will be able to offer more specialised products for all sorts of applications, whether it be as a family car in Europe or high-end business transport in Japan. We’ll have to wait for pricing to be confirmed, but we expect a starting figure close to £100,000, considering that the current, less spacious EQV starts from £92,205.
If you can’t wait until next year then why not check out the Auto Express marketplace where you’ll find Mercedes EQVs starting from less than £40,000? There are also great finance deals to be had on all sorts of Mercedes models on the Auto Express Buy A Car service.
Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car…
Find a car with the experts