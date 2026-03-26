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Car Deal of the Day: beat the fuel crisis with an efficient MG3 for £145 a month

Small, easy to drive and frugal, there’s much to like about the MG3. It’s our Deal of the Day for 26 March.

By:George Armitage
26 Mar 2026
MG 3 Hybrid + long-term test - front tracking
  • Easy to drive; good equipment levels
  • Frugal – 64.2mpg
  • Only £145.38 a month – the cheapest supermini on our marketplace

Superminis have long offered customers lots of bang for their buck, and that's especially the case with the MG3. Prices for the baby hatch have now sunk to £145.38 a month, meaning that it's the cheapest supermini on the Auto Express Buy A Car marketplace right now.

This three-year deal from AA Lease requires a mere £2,043.56 as an initial payment. This is a 12-month lump sum, but you can knock this down to nine months for a very low £1,701.83. Do this and the monthly outlay only goes up by a tenner. Need more mileage allowance than the 5,000 with this deal? For £11.20 extra a month the cap can be revised to 8,000. 

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This deal gets you the SE, which is the entry-level trim, but still comes with a very decent haul of kit for the money. As standard, it gets a 10.25-inch colour touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus a seven-inch driver display. There's even sat-nav thrown in and a clever app to allow you to control various features of the car from your smartphone.

You'll likely be saving even more money when it comes to running costs, too. The MG3 is a full-hybrid model, which sees a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine mated to an electric motor and a three-speed automatic gearbox. There's a pretty potent 192bhp on offer, which gives the MG3 a surprising turn of speed, yet it’s claimed to return 64.2mpg. 

The MG3 is a perfectly decent car to drive, too. Not thrilling, maybe, but quiet and relaxing.

MG3 - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top MG3 leasing offers from leading providers on our MG3 page.

Deals on MG3 rivals

Toyota Yaris

Toyota Yaris

New in-stock Toyota YarisCash £23,945
New Toyota Yaris

Configure now

Dacia Sandero

Dacia Sandero

New in-stock Dacia SanderoCash £14,358Avg. savings £440
New Dacia Sandero

Configure now

Vauxhall Corsa

Vauxhall Corsa

New in-stock Vauxhall CorsaCash £15,849Avg. savings £5,488
New Vauxhall Corsa

Configure now

Check out the MG3 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

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George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

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