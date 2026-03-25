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Car Deal of the Day: hot Volkswagen Golf R Estate offers pace and space for £301 a month

High performance doesn’t normally come this cheap – the Volkswagen Golf R Estate is our Deal of the Day for 25 March.

By:George Armitage
25 Mar 2026
VW Golf R Estate - front cornering
  • Fearsome performance; excellent practicality
  • 328bhp, four-wheel drive
  • Only £301.48 a month

If you thought the £327-a-month Volkswagen Golf R deal we featured last month was scorching value, then get a load of this. The more practical, but-no less-fire-breathing, Golf R Estate could be yours for a bonkers £301 a month right now.

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This scintillating offer comes from VIPGateway through the Auto Express Buy A Car service. All that's needed to get this three-year agreement up and running is a 12-month initial payment of £3,987.71, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year.

You can tweak the deal to suit your requirements of course. If that 12-month downpayment is a little bit much for you, then you can knock it to nine months at £3,144.98, with the monthly outlay still being a very reasonable £322.17. 

Or perhaps you need more mileage? You can raise the limit to 8,000 miles a year for £21.17 extra a month after the 12-month initial payment, or £23.19 extra if you make the nine-month initial payment. 

While GTI versions of the Golf deliver a purer driving experience, the R Estate is the ultimate when it comes to everyday performance and usability. 

At the heart of the R is a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine packing a fearsome 328bhp, allowing a 0-62mph acceleration time of 4.6 seconds and a top speed of 155mph. A trick four-wheel drive system gives all-weather traction, while DCC3 (Dynamic Chassis Control) allows the driver to tweak the dampers and suspension as they see fit. 

The Golf R Estate has a massive 611-litre boot that expands to over 1,600 litres when the back seats are folded down, meaning it’s one of the most practical performance cars around. 

Aside from the extra practicality, the rest of the package is pure Golf R, so there's a pair of sports seats trimmed in racy blue-on-black fabric, lashings of Alcantara trim, paddle-shifters for the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, and a plush feel to the materials.     

VW Golf R Estate - interior

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top VW Golf R Estate leasing offers from leading providers on our VW Golf R Estate page.

Deals on Volkswagen Golf R rivals

Cupra Leon

Cupra Leon

New in-stock Cupra LeonCash £24,322Avg. savings £8,786
New Cupra Leon

Configure now

Honda Civic

Honda Civic

New in-stock Honda CivicCash £31,199Avg. savings £2,766
New Honda Civic

Configure now

Audi A3

Audi A3

New in-stock Audi A3Cash £28,115Avg. savings £2,713
New Audi A3

Configure now

Check out the VW Golf R Estate deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

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George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

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