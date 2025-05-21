Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Strong-selling MG4 hatch can be yours for only £213 a month

The MG4 has become a popular sight on UK roads – and for good reason. The EV is our Deal of the Day for 21 May

By:Ryan Birch
21 May 2025
MG4 - front cornering
  • High-spec Trophy model
  • 279-mile range
  • Just £213 a month

Among the MG4’s pretty lengthy list of attributes is value for money. The brand’s Volkswagen ID.3 challenger has consistently undercut its main rivals on price, and this Deal of the Day underlines that.

Carparison, via the Auto Express Find A Car service, is offering the electric family hatchback for a mere £213 on the nose, making it a superb choice for those considering an EV for the very first time.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The three-year deal requires an initial payment of £2,854.80 to get the ball rolling, and mileage is capped to 5,000 a year. If you need more, then that’s no problem – an 8,000-mile limit will only cost you an extra £7.57 a month. 

And don’t think you’ll be getting the entry-level spec with the small battery, as you’ll be taking the keys to the Trophy model. 

This version adds a number of extras over the base SE variant, including heated front seats and steering wheel, a 360-degree parking camera, sat-nav and a wireless phone charger. That’s on top of the entry car’s 10.25-inch touchscreen, seven-inch digital driver's display and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto phone connectivity. This deal also sees metallic paint thrown in for free. 

Trophy brings the mid-spec battery option. At 64kWh, MG claims a range of 279 miles and we’ve found that to be pretty accurate in normal, everyday driving. In addition, top-ups on the road should take around 35 minutes thanks to a 135kW maximum charging rate.

The MG4 is very nippy around town and a supple ride makes light work of speed bumps. Up the pace outside of the city limits, and the MG4 only improves, outshining many of its rivals. Great body control and sharp steering add up to – dare we say it – a fun driving experience.      

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top MG4 leasing offers from leading providers on our MG4 hub page...

Deals on MG4 rivals

Renault Megane E-Tech

Renault Megane E-Tech

New Renault Megane E-TechFrom £296 ppm**
BYD Dolphin

BYD Dolphin

New BYD DolphinFrom £268 ppm**
Volkswagen Id.3

Volkswagen Id.3

New Volkswagen Id.3From £259 ppm**

Check out the MG4 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ryan Birch
Content editor

Ryan is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2023, he worked at a global OEM automotive manufacturer, as well as a specialist automotive PR and marketing agency.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Ooh la la… posh Peugeot E-3008 is a petit £227 a month
Peugeot E-3008 UK - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Ooh la la… posh Peugeot E-3008 is a petit £227 a month

The E-3008 is a stylish electric SUV with upmarket appeal. It’s our Deal of the Day for 20 May
News
20 May 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Posh Passat plug-in hybrid estate for just £235 a month is a steal
Volkswagen Passat Estate UK - front action

Car Deal of the Day: Posh Passat plug-in hybrid estate for just £235 a month is a steal

The now estate-only Volkswagen Passat offers space and an upmarket image. It’s our Deal of the Day for 19 May
News
19 May 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Big boy Vauxhall Grandland costs less than its Mokka baby brother
Vauxhall Grandland Electric - front

Car Deal of the Day: Big boy Vauxhall Grandland costs less than its Mokka baby brother

Our Deal of the Day for 18 May is a no-brainer, as Vauxhall’s all-electric family SUV can be yours for less than £200 per month
News
18 May 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen Taigo proves not all coupé-SUVs are expensive at £214 a month
Volkswagen Taigo - front action

Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen Taigo proves not all coupé-SUVs are expensive at £214 a month

Easy to drive with great kerb appeal, the Taigo is a great choice at this price - making it our Deal of the Day for 17 May
News
17 May 2025

Most Popular

Flawed hybrid car efficiency data to stifle UK EV sales and propagate pollution
Connecting charger to Hyundai Tucson PHEV

Flawed hybrid car efficiency data to stifle UK EV sales and propagate pollution

Half a million extra PHEVs could reach UK roads by 2030 in place of cleaner EVs due to changes surrounding the ZEV Mandate
News
19 May 2025
New Ford Fiesta: latest details on supermini’s potential return
Ford Fiesta exclusive image

New Ford Fiesta: latest details on supermini’s potential return

The Ford Fiesta could be coming back as an electric car, and here’s everything we know so far
News
20 May 2025
Kia is returning to its 'Keeping It Affordable' roots
Opinion - Kia

Kia is returning to its 'Keeping It Affordable' roots

Mike Rutherford thinks new cars are simply too expensive, but some manufacturers are starting to do something about it
Opinion
19 May 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content