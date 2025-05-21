Car Deal of the Day: Strong-selling MG4 hatch can be yours for only £213 a month

High-spec Trophy model

279-mile range

Just £213 a month

Among the MG4’s pretty lengthy list of attributes is value for money. The brand’s Volkswagen ID.3 challenger has consistently undercut its main rivals on price, and this Deal of the Day underlines that.

Carparison, via the Auto Express Find A Car service, is offering the electric family hatchback for a mere £213 on the nose, making it a superb choice for those considering an EV for the very first time.

The three-year deal requires an initial payment of £2,854.80 to get the ball rolling, and mileage is capped to 5,000 a year. If you need more, then that’s no problem – an 8,000-mile limit will only cost you an extra £7.57 a month.

And don’t think you’ll be getting the entry-level spec with the small battery, as you’ll be taking the keys to the Trophy model.

This version adds a number of extras over the base SE variant, including heated front seats and steering wheel, a 360-degree parking camera, sat-nav and a wireless phone charger. That’s on top of the entry car’s 10.25-inch touchscreen, seven-inch digital driver's display and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto phone connectivity. This deal also sees metallic paint thrown in for free.

Trophy brings the mid-spec battery option. At 64kWh, MG claims a range of 279 miles and we’ve found that to be pretty accurate in normal, everyday driving. In addition, top-ups on the road should take around 35 minutes thanks to a 135kW maximum charging rate.

The MG4 is very nippy around town and a supple ride makes light work of speed bumps. Up the pace outside of the city limits, and the MG4 only improves, outshining many of its rivals. Great body control and sharp steering add up to – dare we say it – a fun driving experience.

