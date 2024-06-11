New MINI Cooper 5-Door arrives exclusively with petrol power
The new five-door MINI is available to order now, with prices starting from £24,050
The new MINI Cooper 5-Door has arrived to offer a slightly more practical alternative to the classic three-door version. Unlike its smaller sibling, however, the 5-Door is only available with petrol power – if you want an EV, the closest option is the pure-electric MINI Aceman crossover that’s arriving later this year.
Compared to the regular MINI Cooper, the 5-Door is 172mm longer, ever-so slightly wider and the wheelbase has been stretched by 72mm, to provide enough space for five people. MINI claims the rear cabin space is noticeably wider and can comfortably accommodate three passengers.
The 5-Door also boasts 275 litres of boot space – up from 210 litres in the three-door original – however the bigger increase is the luggage capacity when the 60:40-split rear seats are folded down. The 5-Door is capable of hauling 925 litres of stuff, while the three-door manages just 800 litres.
This is still a compact car, of course, measuring 4,036mm long, 1,744mm wide and 1,464mm tall. The dimensions and short overhangs provide a tight 11.4-metre turning circle, while MINI’s trademark “go-kart” handling will be present and correct, we’re told.
Other than the extra doors, the minimalist design is the same as that of the regular MINI Cooper. Up front is a set of friendly, circular LED headlights, along with MINI’s new octagonal grille design and a short, subtly sculpted bonnet. Meanwhile, the rear has customisable tail-light panels connected by a black strip with ‘Cooper’ lettering across it.
As you’d expect, MINI has plenty of customisation options for buyers, including nine exterior paint colours, and five paint colours just for the roof, including a ‘Multitone’ gradient colour scheme. There are various 16 to 18-inch alloy wheel designs, too.
Interior and technology
Dominating the interior is an ultra-slim 9.4-inch OLED circular touchscreen. As is trendy right now, the display serves as the instrument panel, and handles your media, navigation and the climate controls. There is also a voice assistant on board to help, which is activated by saving “Hey MINI”, and represented on the screen by an avatar or MINI’s ‘virtual travel partner’ Spike the dog.
There are still some physical rocker switches for the gear selector, start/stop key and a volume control located below the display. That’s left more space on the centre console for a storage box, two cup-holders and a wireless charging pad. Meanwhile the fabric material on the dashboard and doors is made from recycled polyester.
Driving modes and performance
Drivers can choose from one of seven ‘MINI Experience Modes’, including Core, Green and Go-Kart – in place of the ordinary normal, Eco and Sport modes – plus more unique Personal, Vibrant, Timeless and Balance settings. Each has a different theme for the OLED display and changes the graphics projected onto the dashboard.
Two petrol engines are available, both paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission – there’s no manual gearbox option. The Cooper C uses a 1.5-litre three-cylinder with 154bhp and 230Nm of torque, good for 0-62mph in eight seconds. The Cooper S gets a 2.0-litre four-cylinder motor producing 201bhp and 300Nm; enough to fling the five-door supermini to 62mph in 6.8 seconds.
MINI Cooper 5-Door prices and specifications
Order books are now open, with prices starting from £24,050 for the five-door Cooper C and £28,450 for five-door Cooper S – around £900 more than the equivalent three-door.
Both versions are available in Classic, Exclusive and Sport trim. Standard kit on every model includes the circular OLED screen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a heated steering wheel, a rear-view camera, sat-nav, cruise control and various other safety systems.
MINI Cooper S 5-Door models in the base specification get slightly more free kit, such as a head-up display, wireless charging pad, heated front seats, 17-inch rims and adaptable front and rear light signatures.
Exclusive trim enhances the interior with a choice of ‘Nightshade Blue’ or beige upholstery, light grey knit dashboard , a lidded storage box and a blue decorative dashboard strap, plus silver grille surround and exterior logos.
Sport trim gets a JCW-inspired look courtesy of new front and rear bumpers, a rear spoiler with airblades and sportier 18-inch wheels. On top of all that, it comes with upgraded sport brakes and sport transmission, plus shift paddles on the steering wheel.
High-end luxuries like a 360-degree parking camera, a panoramic two-part sunroof, a Harman Kardon sound system and an augmented-reality navigation system are available through three options packs, simply named level one, two and three.
