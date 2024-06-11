New MINI Cooper 5-Door arrives exclusively with petrol power

The new MINI Cooper 5-Door has arrived to offer a slightly more practical alternative to the classic three-door version. Unlike its smaller sibling, however, the 5-Door is only available with petrol power – if you want an EV, the closest option is the pure-electric MINI Aceman crossover that’s arriving later this year.

Compared to the regular MINI Cooper, the 5-Door is 172mm longer, ever-so slightly wider and the wheelbase has been stretched by 72mm, to provide enough space for five people. MINI claims the rear cabin space is noticeably wider and can comfortably accommodate three passengers.

The 5-Door also boasts 275 litres of boot space – up from 210 litres in the three-door original – however the bigger increase is the luggage capacity when the 60:40-split rear seats are folded down. The 5-Door is capable of hauling 925 litres of stuff, while the three-door manages just 800 litres.

This is still a compact car, of course, measuring 4,036mm long, 1,744mm wide and 1,464mm tall. The dimensions and short overhangs provide a tight 11.4-metre turning circle, while MINI’s trademark “go-kart” handling will be present and correct, we’re told.

Other than the extra doors, the minimalist design is the same as that of the regular MINI Cooper. Up front is a set of friendly, circular LED headlights, along with MINI’s new octagonal grille design and a short, subtly sculpted bonnet. Meanwhile, the rear has customisable tail-light panels connected by a black strip with ‘Cooper’ lettering across it.

As you’d expect, MINI has plenty of customisation options for buyers, including nine exterior paint colours, and five paint colours just for the roof, including a ‘Multitone’ gradient colour scheme. There are various 16 to 18-inch alloy wheel designs, too.

Interior and technology

Dominating the interior is an ultra-slim 9.4-inch OLED circular touchscreen. As is trendy right now, the display serves as the instrument panel, and handles your media, navigation and the climate controls. There is also a voice assistant on board to help, which is activated by saving “Hey MINI”, and represented on the screen by an avatar or MINI’s ‘virtual travel partner’ Spike the dog.