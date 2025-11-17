Mitsubishi bid a sad farewell to the UK market five years ago, after almost half a century, but it’s set for a sensational return in 2026 with two new models and a raft of new dealerships.

Having revealed that the Outlander PHEV and L200 pick-up will spearhead its return to the UK, Mitsubishi has also just announced it’ll build a 60-strong dealer base across the country, combined with the existing 105 aftersales network across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland to help put the Japanese firm back on track.

Sharon Townsend, Head of Mitsubishi UK, spoke of the firm’s strategy: "We are absolutely delighted by the overwhelmingly positive response from the dealer community to the new Mitsubishi model range. In addition, strong customer demand for the latest Mitsubishi vehicles is clearly evident, and this gives us tremendous confidence as we build our presence in the UK market."

Famed for iconic performance models such as the Lancer Evolution, Mitsubishi’s departure from the UK five years ago came as a shock considering the relative success of the original Outlander PHEV.

As two of Mitsubishi’s most popular models, it’s no surprise to see the Outlander PHEV and L200 playing a key role in the brand’s return. Both will be available from this summer in limited numbers; UK specs and prices are still to be confirmed, but the L200 will be initially offered in a high-spec dual-cab format, rivalling the likes of the Ford Ranger, Volkswagen Amarok and Toyota Hilux.