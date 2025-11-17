Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Mitsubishi’s comeback: familiar names will return but the Evo isn’t one of them

Some well-known names will underpin Mitsubishi’s return - but Evo fans will be disappointed

By:Alastair Crooks, Jordan Katsianis
20 Feb 2026
2025 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

Mitsubishi bid a sad farewell to the UK market five years ago, after almost half a century, but it’s set for a sensational return in 2026 with two new models and a raft of new dealerships. 

Having revealed that the Outlander PHEV and L200 pick-up will spearhead its return to the UK, Mitsubishi has also just announced it’ll build a 60-strong dealer base across the country, combined with the existing 105 aftersales network across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland to help put the Japanese firm back on track. 

Sharon Townsend, Head of Mitsubishi UK, spoke of the firm’s strategy: "We are absolutely delighted by the overwhelmingly positive response from the dealer community to the new Mitsubishi model range. In addition, strong customer demand for the latest Mitsubishi vehicles is clearly evident, and this gives us tremendous confidence as we build our presence in the UK market."

Famed for iconic performance models such as the Lancer Evolution, Mitsubishi’s departure from the UK five years ago came as a shock considering the relative success of the original Outlander PHEV.

As two of Mitsubishi’s most popular models, it’s no surprise to see the Outlander PHEV and L200 playing a key role in the brand’s return. Both will be available from this summer in limited numbers; UK specs and prices are still to be confirmed, but the L200 will be initially offered in a high-spec dual-cab format, rivalling the likes of the Ford RangerVolkswagen Amarok and Toyota Hilux.

The mid-sized Outlander PHEV SUV will return in the same high-spec, plug-in hybrid form its predecessor helped to popularise back in 2012. This will be available with up to seven seats, and produce 306bhp from its all-wheel-drive plug-in hybrid powertrain. 

The present-day Mitsubishi Motors is part of an alliance with Nissan and Renault, and much of its model range draws directly from both of its partners. This includes cars such as the Clio-based Colt supermini and Captur-based ASX, which are popular in other European markets, as well as more globalised products such as the Outlander, which shares its bones with the Nissan X-Trail.

2025 Mitsubishi L200

Mitsubishi’s core expertise is based on rugged models and SUVs, though, including off-roaders such as the Shogun – which we’ve spotted testing in its latest form in Europe. Mitsubishi hasn’t said if it’ll bring the new Shogun to the UK just yet, but if it does the big SUV would provide the firm with a flagship rival to the Land Rover Discovery and Toyota Land Cruiser

As for die-hard Mitsubishi enthusiasts looking for a return of the Lancer Evolution, there’s nothing to suggest a return of the rally-bred icon – even as an EV to rival the potential electric Impreza WRX Subaru has hinted at. 

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We'll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

