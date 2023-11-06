Premium push: MINI, Volvo, BMW and Audi hit top 10 in October new-car sales figures

Premium brands have shown their importance to the new car market in October with the MINI, Volvo XC40, BMW 1 Series and Audi A3 all appearing in the top 10 best-sellers for the month. Even the Volkswagen Polo supermini has risen up the rankings, highlighting the allure of posh badges is still strong.

The MINI hatch was the second best-selling car in October, behind the Ford Puma, which was the month’s most popular car. The Audi A3 is due a facelift in 2024, but the current model is still performing well with a strong October bumping it into this year’s top 10 best-sellers.

Overall, the Ford Puma is looking to improve on its fourth-place finish in 2022 by taking the outright lead in 2023. Despite a new facelifted model arriving imminently, last year’s most popular car, the Vauxhall Corsa, is still going strong in third spot. The Tesla Model Y remains the best-selling electric car, in fifth spot year-to-date.

The UK’s car sales industry as a whole is returning to form after another month of growth compared to the same time last year. New car registrations have risen almost 20 per cent, according to figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).