New Nissan Ariya Nismo arriving in UK showrooms in January 2025

The cherry on top of the Ariya Nismo’s aggressive new look is the spicy red accent that wraps around the car – a Nismo signature. There are lots more red accents found inside, from the dashboard and central armrest to the 12 o’clock marker on the steering wheel. Specially designed Nismo seats with suede-effect upholstery also feature, along with new driver’s display graphics and a darkened wood finish.

The Ariya Nismo will only be available in one specification when it’s launched, with Nismo Stealth Grey paint. Aanyone interested in buying one can secure priority access by contacting their local dealer later this month. However, UK pricing hasn’t been announced yet.

Prices for the Ariya Nismo are sure to start at more than £60,000, or potentially close to £65,000, considering the current top-of-the-range Ariya e-4ORCE starts from just over £59,000. Not to mention, the Ioniq 5 N is priced from £65,000.

More Nismo electric performance cars to come

The Nissan Ariya was our 2022 Car of the Year and is a family-friendly electric SUV. But Nissan Europe’s vice president of marketing and sales, Mayra González, said the "Ariya Nismo strikes the perfect balance of the immediate response and acceleration of an all-electric car with the mechanical fine-tuning of a sports car, resulting in an outstanding car for day-to-day driving”.

González has also hinted that more all-electric Nissans could wear the Nismo badge in future. “As we push forward the electrification of our line-up, it's essential that we continue to offer elite and exciting models to customers and NISMO enthusiasts as well,” he said.

Nissan’s legendary motorsport division has placed its badge on an electric car once before, when it launched the Leaf Nismo hot hatch in 2018, but it was only sold in Japan.

