New Nissan Ariya Nismo arriving in UK showrooms in January 2025
High-performance version of Nissan’s family EV will offer more power and ‘sports car precision’
The new Nissan Ariya Nismo will be available to order in the UK starting in January 2025, it’s been confirmed, along with key technical details for the hot electric SUV which marks the return of the Nismo performance brand to Europe.
In case you’re not heard of Nismo before, it’s to Nissan what AMG is to Mercedes, or the M division is to BMW. The Nissan Ariya Nismo will be the first EV with a Nismo badge sold in the UK, and it will have to compete against other fast electric family cars such as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N – our Performance Car of the Year for 2024 – and the Tesla Model Y Performance.
The Ariya Nismo features a dual-motor powertrain that produces 429bhp and 600Nm of torque – 40bhp more than the current range-topping version. The 0-62mph sprint takes exactly five seconds, according to Nissan, and accelerating from 50-70mph is done in 2.4 seconds. Power comes from an 87kWh battery, but Nissan hasn’t announced a range figure yet.
In case you’re wondering, in a game of top trumps the Ariya Nismo can’t beat the Kia EV6 GT’s 577bhp and 740Nm, and it’s humiliated by the power-mad Ioniq 5 N, with its 641bhp, 740Nm of torque and 0-62mph time of just 3.4 seconds.
But Nismo hasn’t spent all its time getting more power from the motors. For starters, the Ariya’s e-4ORCE four-wheel-drive system has been tuned to deliver a new 60:40 rear-bias, to make the car feel sportier, and maximise mechanical grip by adjusting the power sent to each wheel 10,000 times per second, according to Nissan.
The suspension has also been reworked to improve body control, and offer greater agility at higher speeds, while the steering now has more resistance and a more direct feel, Nissan claims. The brake pads have also been changed to offer more reliable stopping power, and the regenerative-braking system has been revised.
Elsewhere, new 20-inch aluminium wheels are wrapped in a set of exclusive 255/45 R20 Michelin Pilot Sport EV tyres. The combination is designed to deliver more grip, reduce unsprung mass and offer better brake cooling.
The performance division has also created a bespoke Nismo driving mode with special acceleration tuning to maximise responsiveness, and an artificial soundtrack designed to evoke the sounds of a Formula E race car.
The Nismo team has even worked to reduce drag and provide greater downforce at higher speeds through some new exterior elements. For instance, there’s a fresh front bumper with a pronounced splitter and larger air vents, while the rear gets a not-so-subtle lip spoiler on the tailgate, plus a new bumper that incorporates a diffuser and Formula One-style rear light.
The cherry on top of the Ariya Nismo’s aggressive new look is the spicy red accent that wraps around the car – a Nismo signature. There are lots more red accents found inside, from the dashboard and central armrest to the 12 o’clock marker on the steering wheel. Specially designed Nismo seats with suede-effect upholstery also feature, along with new driver’s display graphics and a darkened wood finish.
The Ariya Nismo will only be available in one specification when it’s launched, with Nismo Stealth Grey paint. Aanyone interested in buying one can secure priority access by contacting their local dealer later this month. However, UK pricing hasn’t been announced yet.
Prices for the Ariya Nismo are sure to start at more than £60,000, or potentially close to £65,000, considering the current top-of-the-range Ariya e-4ORCE starts from just over £59,000. Not to mention, the Ioniq 5 N is priced from £65,000.
More Nismo electric performance cars to come
The Nissan Ariya was our 2022 Car of the Year and is a family-friendly electric SUV. But Nissan Europe’s vice president of marketing and sales, Mayra González, said the "Ariya Nismo strikes the perfect balance of the immediate response and acceleration of an all-electric car with the mechanical fine-tuning of a sports car, resulting in an outstanding car for day-to-day driving”.
González has also hinted that more all-electric Nissans could wear the Nismo badge in future. “As we push forward the electrification of our line-up, it's essential that we continue to offer elite and exciting models to customers and NISMO enthusiasts as well,” he said.
Nissan’s legendary motorsport division has placed its badge on an electric car once before, when it launched the Leaf Nismo hot hatch in 2018, but it was only sold in Japan.
Are you excited for the Nissan Ariya Nismo? Let us know in the comments section below