When it was launched in 2022, the Nissan Ariya impressed us so much that it won our Car of the Year award. But as a testament to the rapidly changing EV landscape, it’s high time the award-winning electric SUV received some mid-life upgrades.

On sale from June this year, the revised Ariya will come in two forms: a small-battery ‘Engage+’ and a larger-battery ‘Advance’. The Engage+ starts from £37,000 (£500 less than the current car) and Nissan says it expects this version to qualify for the UK government’s Electric Car Grant, just like the outgoing car, which gained the £1,500 ‘Band 2’ grant. The Advance kicks off at £43,425.

The Engage+ comes with the same 63kWh battery as the old Ariya and in Japan where the new version is already on sale, Nissan says range has been bumped from 250 miles up to 292 miles in the single-motor version. The 'e-4ORCE’ four-wheel drive model isn’t expected to come to the UK.

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As for the Advance, again that has the same 87kWh battery as before, but in Japan the WLTP-rated range stands at 397 miles, a big increase over the 329 miles the current Ariya offers. It also ensures Nissan’s flagship EV has more range than the new Leaf, which can cover a claimed 370 miles on a single charge.