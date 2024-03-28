After a somewhat protracted launch process, the edgy new Omoda 4 SUV will finally be on show on European soil as it makes its debut at the 2026 Paris motor show. The new compact SUV is an eagerly awaited new model that will be riding high on the brand’s current sales momentum in the UK, but isn’t expected to arrive in local showrooms until at least the beginning of 2027.

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The small SUV is set to be the entry-level model in the Omoda range, below the Omoda 5, Omoda 7 and Omoda 9. The car was first displayed at the 2026 Beijing Auto Show, where Omoda disclosed some information about its Nissan Juke rival, including what lies beneath the bonnet.

Powering the Omoda 4 will be the “full hybrid SHS-H” powertrain, which we’ve already tried in the Omoda 5 and has since been shared with the Jaecoo 7. The set-up uses a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine paired with a small electric motor and 1.83kWh battery pack. Power in the Omoda goes to the front wheels via a dedicated hybrid transmission called (DHT) – something we’ve seen in a few plug-in hybrid cars from the Chery group already.

The system works in a similar way to Toyota’s hybrid tech, with the petrol engine recharging that small battery. The SHS-H isn’t designed for a large amount of electric-only driving (and Omoda hasn’t provided a range estimate anyway), although in the Omoda 5 the claimed efficiency stands at 52.2mpg – significantly up on the woeful 34.5mpg you get in the petrol car.