Used sports cars and hot hatches can bring huge fun at bargain prices
Consumer report Tom Jervis gives his expert insight on why you won’t miss out on driving thrills by choosing a car just a little bit older
Browsing today’s new car market is a little like walking into a Starbucks: everything seems to be expensive, full of superfluous added extras and not really aimed at enthusiasts. Simple, back-to-basics sports cars and hot hatches are like gold dust, and those that do exist are either eye-wateringly expensive or don’t offer the level of involvement you might be after.
Yet, spend too much time browsing the online classifieds (as I do) and you don’t have to go back too far in age and mileage to find cracking deals on fantastic cars.
The fourth-generation Mazda MX-5, for example, has been on sale for a pretty long time and has changed little over that period. To put things in perspective, when the current model arrived in 2015, David Cameron had just been voted back in as Prime Minister, the iPhone 6s was yet to be revealed and the first thing that popped into people’s heads when the word ‘Corona’ was mentioned was a beer, not a virus.
A good, early example with the more desirable 2.0-litre engine can be picked up for little more than £10,000, while even nearly new models with only a few thousand miles on the clock can be had for around £5,000 less than a new entry-level car with the base 1.5-litre powertrain.
Then there’s the Toyota GR86, which is a superb example of what a sports car can and should be, but isn’t what you’d call a revolutionary leap from its predecessor, the GT86. The latter will provide roughly 90 per cent of the excitement of the newer car for a fraction of the cost; an early 2013 model with high mileage will set you back a sum only just into five figures, but even well looked-after later models only just tip the £20k mark – £10k less than a new GR86.
Finally, there’s the Abarth 500e which, while an admirable attempt at an electric hot hatch, feels something of a charlatan with its on-board sound generator. Its petrol predecessor, the Abarth 595, is, on the other hand, compromised in several ways the 500e isn’t – the seating position, for example, is like being perched on a bar stool – but its throaty and very much real exhaust note, plus darty, yet charmingly unsophisticated handling, make it a more enticing choice for enthusiasts.
In short, don’t be dismayed by high prices and seemingly limited choice in the classified ads. While most of the current line-up of sports cars and hot hatches have their merits, you won’t miss out on much by choosing something just a little bit older.
