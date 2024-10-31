Used sports cars and hot hatches can bring huge fun at bargain prices

Browsing today’s new car market is a little like walking into a Starbucks: everything seems to be expensive, full of superfluous added extras and not really aimed at enthusiasts. Simple, back-to-basics sports cars and hot hatches are like gold dust, and those that do exist are either eye-wateringly expensive or don’t offer the level of involvement you might be after.

Yet, spend too much time browsing the online classifieds (as I do) and you don’t have to go back too far in age and mileage to find cracking deals on fantastic cars.

The fourth-generation Mazda MX-5, for example, has been on sale for a pretty long time and has changed little over that period. To put things in perspective, when the current model arrived in 2015, David Cameron had just been voted back in as Prime Minister, the iPhone 6s was yet to be revealed and the first thing that popped into people’s heads when the word ‘Corona’ was mentioned was a beer, not a virus.

A good, early example with the more desirable 2.0-litre engine can be picked up for little more than £10,000, while even nearly new models with only a few thousand miles on the clock can be had for around £5,000 less than a new entry-level car with the base 1.5-litre powertrain.