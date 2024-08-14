Peugeot E-2008 GT long-term test: holiday highlights EV’s pros and cons

Verdict

A refresh has given the Peugeot E-2008 a new lease of life; it might not be the most contemporary electric car, but a trip to Cornwall showed it in a more modern light. We’re looking forward to getting under its skin.

Mileage: 2,055

2,055 Efficiency: 4.0mi/kWh

You may have noticed more and more Auto Express staffers are taking their electric test cars on holiday. Only a few weeks ago editor-at-large John McIlroy drove his Polestar 2 to France, proving there’s now very little to stop EV owners venturing further and further afield.

So the fact that just days after taking delivery of our new Peugeot E-2008 I drove it to deepest Cornwall, isn’t that newsworthy. Indeed, I’ve driven upwards of 40,000 miles in various electric cars over the last five or six years – including the same trip to the West Country three summers on the trot.

Every June, we travel to a tiny hamlet called St Anthony-in-Meneage just outside Helston. It’s about 20 miles from Falmouth, but once you’ve arrived, it feels like you’re stepping back in time. There’s no shop, no post office – not even a pub.

Yet it’s the perfect place for a mental detox. Providing the weather is kind, there is honestly no place I’d rather be – enjoying the fresh air and the calm creek with my extended family, it’s perfect for sailing, walking, and even a spot of paddle boarding.

The place is a complete time-warp – something that was only emphasised when Sean, one of the people responsible for keeping the coastal community ticking over, turned up on his Ford tractor to pull one of the many boats from the water.