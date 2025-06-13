The all new Peugeot E-208 GTi has broken cover in production form, going joint-top of the small electric hot hatch class for performance. Powered by a 277bhp front-mounted electric motor, the GTi can sprint from standstill to 62mph in just 5.5 seconds.

That’s around one second quicker than its rivals, the Alpine A290 GT Performance and upcoming Volkswagen ID.Polo GTI. The 254bhp MINI JCW dispatches the same benchmark in 5.9 seconds. The Peugeot’s performance will come with a £34,995 price tag when deliveries begin around October.

But there’s a baby elephant in the room: the GTi’s Stellantis stablemate, the Vauxhall Corsa GSE, which shares the Peugeot’s upgraded drivetrain and chassis. The French can claim to be the originators, however, with Peugeot Sport kicking off the skunkworks e-hot hatch project and shaping the weapons-grade mechanicals.

Peugeot E-208 GTi: confirmed power and specs

Out goes the regular E-208’s 154bhp motor, upgraded for a unit codenamed M4+ that punches out 276bhp and 345Nm of torque. Managing that power across the front axle is a mechanical limited-slip differential, built into the reduction gearbox. Mid-range acceleration should be fine with 50 to 75mph taking 3.2 seconds, while top speed is 112mph – way up on the boggo E-208’s 93mph.

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Peugeot Sport claims the motor’s control software originates from the 9X8 racing car’s; appropriately the new GTi made its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours race, exactly 100 years after Peugeot first competed.