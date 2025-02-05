Peugeot E-3008 GT long-term test: striking looks but troublesome tech

Verdict

If you’re looking for comfortable and spacious family transport, the E-3008 has plenty to recommend it, but the touchscreen can be frustrating, and you shouldn’t come looking for thrills.

Mileage: 9,345 miles

Efficiency: 3.9 miles/kWh

We’re still enjoying the movie-star looks of the Peugeot E-3008, whether that be the chiselled exterior lines or the almost sci-fi vibe of its interior.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Beyond the glamour, the coupé-style SUV continues to serve us well as a family vehicle too, with a pleasant cabin ambience making it a comfortable travelling companion. It’s not as spacious as one might imagine though, and anyone with older teenagers or those who regularly travel with adults in the back should make sure they’ll actually fit.

The ride quality can feel unsophisticated on poorer surfaces, too, and there are a few other areas where the Peugeot’s appeal can appear relatively superficial. It’s not very engaging to drive, for starters. The steering feels vague and that tends to be compounded by the corners of the E-3008’s squared-off steering wheel interrupting the fluency of your steering inputs. While I can understand yoke-type steering in a racing car with only 180 degrees of steering lock, for me it doesn’t work in a big-ish SUV where an amount of wheel twirling is necessary.