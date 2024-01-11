Deal of the Day: Buy an updated 2024 Polestar 2, get a free home charger
Polestar is offering a free Ohme charger to anyone buying a Polestar 2 - making it our Deal of the Day for 11 January
- Premium EV
- Free home charger
- £399 per month
If you’ve thought about making the switch to an all-electric car, chances are you’ve thought about installing a home charger. Polestar is taking the faff and expense out of it by including a fully installed Ohme charger with the new Polestar 2.
The deal runs up until 31 March and allows customers to choose between the 7.4kW Ohme ePod or the 7.4 Ohme Home Pro - the latter is coincidentally one of our favourite home EV chargers. Along with savings of up to £600, the Ohme charger comes with a three-year warranty and even the ability to receive over-the-air updates so it can feel just as fresh as your Polestar 2.
Speaking of which, the Polestar 2 deal that is linked to the free home EV charger can be a new, in stock or even a pre-owned Polestar 2 (bought from Polestar). We found a Polestar 2 direct from the Swedish firm on a Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) agreement from £399 per month over a 48-month period with a deposit of £7,000. Crucially, the deal is based on zero per cent APR during the term so you only pay the list price of the car. There’s a quick turnaround too - the car can be delivered by late January if you order now.
A generous 10,000-mile mileage limit per year is included, which is handy because the latest Polestar 2 has a range of up to 406 miles. In the ‘Standard range Single motor’ trim we’ve chosen maximum range sits at an impressive 339 miles - a gain of 42 miles over the older Polestar 2.
Even in Standard range guise, it’s quick. A new, more powerful electric motor in the updated model produces 295bhp and 490Nm of torque for a 0-62mph time of 6.2 seconds - over a second quicker than before.
Along with the excellent powertrain, what we really like about the Polestar 2 is the sheer levels of quality. Inside, there’s extensive use of sustainable materials but at the same time, it really feels like a premium product. The minimalist dash looks crisp and modern, plus the massive 11.2-inch central touchscreen is super easy to use.
As usual with our Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on car that we’re happy to recommend.
Click here to get the Polestar 2 deal take a look at our previous Deal of the Day...