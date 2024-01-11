Deal of the Day: Buy an updated 2024 Polestar 2, get a free home charger

Premium EV

Free home charger

£399 per month

If you’ve thought about making the switch to an all-electric car, chances are you’ve thought about installing a home charger. Polestar is taking the faff and expense out of it by including a fully installed Ohme charger with the new Polestar 2.

The deal runs up until 31 March and allows customers to choose between the 7.4kW Ohme ePod or the 7.4 Ohme Home Pro - the latter is coincidentally one of our favourite home EV chargers. Along with savings of up to £600, the Ohme charger comes with a three-year warranty and even the ability to receive over-the-air updates so it can feel just as fresh as your Polestar 2.

Speaking of which, the Polestar 2 deal that is linked to the free home EV charger can be a new, in stock or even a pre-owned Polestar 2 (bought from Polestar). We found a Polestar 2 direct from the Swedish firm on a Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) agreement from £399 per month over a 48-month period with a deposit of £7,000. Crucially, the deal is based on zero per cent APR during the term so you only pay the list price of the car. There’s a quick turnaround too - the car can be delivered by late January if you order now.