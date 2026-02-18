Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Polestar 2 set for 2027 launch: young buyers targeted with EV hatch developed at “China speed”

The successor to Polestar’s first volume model will arrive in 2027, addressing the flaws of the original with an EV specific platform

By:Paul Barker
18 Feb 2026
New Polestar 2 - teaser image

An all-new Polestar 2 will be revealed in less than 12 months from now, with the Swedish brand claiming to have created the car at “China speed”, going from sign-off to development to market in a target of 30 months. 

The new car, which you can see in the teaser image above, will adopt a bolder and squarer version of the dual-blade headlamp design seen on the Polestar 4 and 5 models. It will be unveiled at the beginning of 2027 before reaching UK customers around mid-year. The existing Polestar 2, the model that first landed the brand in drivers’ consciousness when it launched in 2020, goes off sale late this year, clearing the way for its replacement.

Polestar referred to the new car as a sedan, hinting at a slightly different profile to the current tall hatchback model that is built on the same CMA platform as the Volvo XC40, underpinnings that were not specifically developed for EVs. “The 2 was originally very much a Volvo, we knew we had to do something different,” Polestar’s head of design, Philipp Romers, told Auto Express. The next-generation 2, he explained, is “a combination of something new and the current car”. 

Speaking to a small group of media, including Auto Express, at the company’s headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden, Polestar boss Michael Lohscheller said the new car will cure customer complaints about the existing 2, primarily around rear space. 

“It will keep all the great things and add a few things that the current car didn’t address in the most optimal way – the car is a little longer,” he said. “Customers told us that they would like a bit more room in the back, and that’s exactly what this car does; it’s beautiful and keeps the good things of the current one and adds a few things that were not optimal.” 

Polestar’s chief wouldn’t give hints on how the styling has evolved, but did tell us that he especially likes the “sporty” rear, which he identified as one of the strong points. 

Lohscheller said Polestar has one of the youngest average buyer ages of any manufacturer at 45 years, around a decade below the industry average. “That shows if you do the right things around sustainability, design, performance, you attract younger customers. Those young customers will be delighted to see the next generation Polestar 2.”

