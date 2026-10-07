New Porsche ‘Mission S’ supercar to top upmarket future range, alongside a 7-seat SUV

The Porsche Mission S is nearly here, alongside a slew of other new models. The German manufacturer has confirmed the name of its ‘mid-engined super-sports car’ concept in a social media post, and let the world know it’ll make its debut on 15 October.

Porsche has revealed it is exploring the possibility of a future supercar alongside three confirmed new models: a flagship seven-seat SUV, a mid-size combustion SUV to replace the discontinued Macan and a mid-engined electric sports car.

The sports car maker confirmed its new model blitz during a company presentation, with recently appointed CEO Dr Michael Leiters laying out Porsche’s five-year strategy.

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The supercar – which will preview Porsche’s future design direction – would be a successor to the brand’s 21st century supercars, the V10-powered Carrera GT and plug-in hybrid 918 Spyder. “We are developing a super-sports car platform, and we intend to use it as the basis for a new mid-engine sports car sitting clearly above the 911,” Leiters told media including Auto Express at its Weissach HQ.

The 911-beater embodies Porsche’s determination to push upmarket, as it seeks to restore its financial fortunes after a torrid 2025. The firm issued several profit warnings, due to a perfect storm of US tariffs, a collapse in Chinese demand for western car brands, battery investment write-downs and the discontinuation of both the combustion Macan and the 718 Boxster/Cayman.