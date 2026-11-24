New Porsche 718 Boxster prototype review: true sports car DNA for the EV age
We get an early taste of the new all-electric Porsche 718 Boxster ahead of its official arrival
Verdict
Porsche has a tall hill to climb in order to convince its sports car fans that the same feeling and exhilaration can be felt in something with an electric powertrain. However, even on this very early exposure, the new electric Porsche 718 Boxster doesn’t so much replicate, but revolutionises the sports car experience. We can’t wait to have a go in the finished product.
One of the most consequential new cars of 2027 just might be the all-new Porsche 718 Boxster. Not just because it’s an all-electric replacement of the iconic two-seat sports car, but that it comes at a time of great financial pressure for a company that can’t afford to make new models that don’t sell.
Officially arriving in early 2027, we joined prototype testing on the Spanish island of Mallorca to get an early taste from both the passenger seat on the road, and behind the wheel on track.
Under the familiar skin of the new ‘983’-generation is a whole new type of sports car. Up front it uses familiar MacPherson strut suspension, but the rear chassis is all-new, borrowing components from the 911 Carrera GTS – including rear-wheel steering for the first time on a Boxster.
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2016 Porsche
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Powering the rear wheels is an e-motor linked to an 800V battery mounted directly behind the cabin. Positioned where the engine used to sit, it delivers a classic mid-engined 40:60 weight distribution, and helps the 983 boast that it’s the stiffest convertible Porsche has ever built.
Setting off in convoy, the Boxster prototype runs in near silence, accompanied only by the soft hum of the electric motor and some tyre roar. However, selectable propulsion sounds are on hand to elevate the experience. Toggle the switch on the dash and you get ‘E-Sound’ – a sci-fi soundtrack reminiscent of the Taycan. But the real party piece is ‘E-Shift’ mode.
Engage E-Shift and a synthesized flat-six engine note enters the cabin, meticulously modelled on the classic 4.0-litre naturally aspirated unit from the 718 GTS. External and internal speakers play an audio mix generated in real time, matching the engine’s load to acceleration and braking. Seven gear ratios are then also on hand to replicate Porsche’s PDK transmission, offering immediate, stepped acceleration that feels surprisingly natural from behind the wheel.
On the winding mountain roads of Mallorca, the 983 immediately proves its performance credentials. Acceleration is searing, while the chassis exhibits superb lateral grip and composure. Even with a kerbweight estimated at around 1,700kg, the Boxster feels responsive, agile and wonderfully balanced through tight bends.
Taking the wheel for four hot laps around the Llucmajor circuit, the full force of the electric powertrain is unleashed. Output will far exceed the 493bhp of the old GT4 RS, pushing 0-62mph sprints to less than three seconds. Front-end turn-in is razor-sharp, with the rear-steering system helping the car rotate smartly into corners. Brake pedal feel is exemplary, smoothly blending motor energy recuperation with heavy-duty friction braking borrowed from the 911.
In Sport Plus mode, grip levels from the wider Pirelli P Zero R tyres are immense. Switching the stability control to Sport allows the rear end to step out playfully, while switching ESC off entirely reveals a torrent of instant electric torque requiring prompt counter-steering. Yet, the chassis remains progressive, intuitive and reassuringly communicative.
E-Shift virtual gearchanges prove surprisingly effective on track, giving key audio cues for braking points and corner speeds. Shift to silence, and the instantaneous surge of EV torque feels dramatic in its own right, though less exciting for circuit driving. Crucially though, Porsche’s extensive work to recreate the feel and balance of the previous petrol-powered 718 with its innovative, and expensive, chassis layout is already yielding results, even from this short initial drive.
Purists may miss the acoustic magic of a combustion engine, but this early taste of the electric 718 Boxster confirms Porsche is on the right path of successfully reinterpreting its sports car DNA into the EV age. It’s fast, incredibly capable, and above all, deeply engaging to drive.
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|Model:
|Porsche Boxster Electric
|Price:
|TBC
|Powertrain:
|1x e-motor, battery TBC
|Power/torque:
|>493bhp/TBC
|Transmission:
|Single-speed auto, rear-wheel drive
|0-62mph:
|<3.0 seconds
|Top speed:
|>155mph
|Range
|>250 miles
|Max charging
|TBC
|Size (L/W/H)
|TBC