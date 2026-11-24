Verdict

Porsche has a tall hill to climb in order to convince its sports car fans that the same feeling and exhilaration can be felt in something with an electric powertrain. However, even on this very early exposure, the new electric Porsche 718 Boxster doesn’t so much replicate, but revolutionises the sports car experience. We can’t wait to have a go in the finished product.

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One of the most consequential new cars of 2027 just might be the all-new Porsche 718 Boxster. Not just because it’s an all-electric replacement of the iconic two-seat sports car, but that it comes at a time of great financial pressure for a company that can’t afford to make new models that don’t sell.

Officially arriving in early 2027, we joined prototype testing on the Spanish island of Mallorca to get an early taste from both the passenger seat on the road, and behind the wheel on track.

Under the familiar skin of the new ‘983’-generation is a whole new type of sports car. Up front it uses familiar MacPherson strut suspension, but the rear chassis is all-new, borrowing components from the 911 Carrera GTS – including rear-wheel steering for the first time on a Boxster.