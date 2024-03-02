New Renault 4 EV: price, specs, release date and all the details
Renault’s retro revolution will continue with a new version of the iconic Renault 4 as a small electric car. Here’s everything we know about it
Renault will continue to expand its electric car range with the launch of a reborn Renault 4 in 2025, following on from the recently-revealed Renault 5. Like the 5, the new Renault 4 model will be an electric-only small car with retro-inspired looks based on its classic namesake.
The Renault 4 hasn’t been officially revealed yet, but we have seen it in concept form as the 4Ever Trophy that was shown at the 2022 Paris Motor Show. We’ve also seen patent images that give a general idea of how the car might look when the production version arrives.
We also saw a concept version of the Renault 5 before that car was revealed, and the concept was very close to the final design. It’s likely that the same will be true here, although we expect the styling to be toned-down for the roadgoing model.
The Renault 4 will use the same AmpR Small platform as the new 5, a set-up designed exclusively for electric cars. While the R5 is front-wheel drive only, the Renault 4 may also get a 4x4 model as it’s a more SUV-like car. Somewhat confusingly given the numbered names, the Renault 4 is likely to be more expensive than the 5 - it’s the Captur to the 5’s Clio.
Spy shots of the new Renault 4 confirm that the new model will have a raised ride height and short overhangs front and rear. It’s highly likely the car will use the same motors and batteries as the 5, which means it should have a range of up to 240 miles or so.
You can read more about the car’s expected range, batteries, powertrain and more below in our guide to the new Renault 4 EV.
Renault 4 price and release date
There are no official details on when the Renault 4 will arrive, nor how much it will cost. However, we do know that the new Renault 5 EV will have a release date in early 2025, so we expect the 4 to come a little later in 2025, so it won’t be too long to wait.
The Renault 5 is positioned below the 4 in the range, and is likely to cost from around £30,000, so expect the Renault 4 prices to be a little more expensive: possibly around £35,000 depending on what specifications are available in the UK at launch.
How will the new Renault 4 look?
The Renault 4 will follow on from the recently-revealed 5, which uses retro styling based on the classic Renault 5 from the 1970s. The classic 4 had a unique design and the new model will likely have plenty of nods to that old model, including a boxy hatchback-like shape, although it’s going to be more of an SUV than the retro model.
This will mean the ride height will be raised over the 5, which it will share a lot of parts with thanks to the common platform. We expect big 18-inch wheels at least, plus a similar interior with 10-inch infotainment screens and funky materials and colours.
Short overhangs and an upright front-end look have been seen on prototypes in spy shots, plus we can get a general idea of how the car will look thanks to the 4Ever Trophy concept and also the AIR4 concept to some extent. Expect a very upright rear-end and distinctive C-pillars, which we’ve also seen on the prototype photographed by our spies in winter testing.
What do we know about the Renault 4's platform, batteries and range?
Like its Renault 5 brother, the Renault 4 will use the brand’s new AmpR Small platform, which is a development of what was called CMF-BEV before - an architecture exclusively for electric cars. This platform will also underpin a new Nissan Micra and the new Renault Twingo.
The Renault 5 features two battery options: 52kWh and 40kWh, with 186 and 249 miles of range respectively (estimated). These battery options are highly likely to be the same in the Renault 4, since the cars will be closely related under the skin. Since the 4 is a bit larger and probably heavier - especially the expected 4x4 version - the range figures will be a little lower.
We can also expect to see up to 100kW charging for the larger battery model, which allows a quick top-up in half an hour from 15 to 80 per cent charge. It’s likely that vehicle-to-grid (V2G) compatibility will be available here too, as on the R5.
What kind of performance and drive can we expect?
It’s possible that both the 121bhp and 148bhp electric motors from the R5 will appear in the Renault 4, which have 224Nm and 244Nm of torque respectively. That should be plenty for most drivers, although we do also expect to see a four-wheel drive version as well.
Since electric cars use twin motors rather than transfer boxes to achieve that, the version with 4x4 is likely to have more power than the front-wheel drive versions thanks to the extra motor on the rear axle.
The Renault 5 can go from 0-62mph in under eight seconds in 148bhp form, and the R4 should be a little slower in equivalent forms, but perhaps a little faster to the 62mph mark in four-wheel drive guise.
We’ve heard that the Renault 4 will use a multi-link rear axle to accommodate the rear motor, but this set-up will also allow for better suspension travel as well. The 4Ever concept car was clearly an off-roader, so it’s possible the production version will have some capability there, similar to the rival Jeep Avenger.
