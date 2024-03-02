New Renault 4 EV: price, specs, release date and all the details

Renault will continue to expand its electric car range with the launch of a reborn Renault 4 in 2025, following on from the recently-revealed Renault 5. Like the 5, the new Renault 4 model will be an electric-only small car with retro-inspired looks based on its classic namesake. The Renault 4 hasn’t been officially revealed yet, but we have seen it in concept form as the 4Ever Trophy that was shown at the 2022 Paris Motor Show. We’ve also seen patent images that give a general idea of how the car might look when the production version arrives. We also saw a concept version of the Renault 5 before that car was revealed, and the concept was very close to the final design. It’s likely that the same will be true here, although we expect the styling to be toned-down for the roadgoing model. 14 The Renault 4 will use the same AmpR Small platform as the new 5, a set-up designed exclusively for electric cars. While the R5 is front-wheel drive only, the Renault 4 may also get a 4x4 model as it’s a more SUV-like car. Somewhat confusingly given the numbered names, the Renault 4 is likely to be more expensive than the 5 - it’s the Captur to the 5’s Clio.

Spy shots of the new Renault 4 confirm that the new model will have a raised ride height and short overhangs front and rear. It’s highly likely the car will use the same motors and batteries as the 5, which means it should have a range of up to 240 miles or so. You can read more about the car’s expected range, batteries, powertrain and more below in our guide to the new Renault 4 EV. Renault 4 price and release date There are no official details on when the Renault 4 will arrive, nor how much it will cost. However, we do know that the new Renault 5 EV will have a release date in early 2025, so we expect the 4 to come a little later in 2025, so it won’t be too long to wait. The Renault 5 is positioned below the 4 in the range, and is likely to cost from around £30,000, so expect the Renault 4 prices to be a little more expensive: possibly around £35,000 depending on what specifications are available in the UK at launch. How will the new Renault 4 look? The Renault 4 will follow on from the recently-revealed 5, which uses retro styling based on the classic Renault 5 from the 1970s. The classic 4 had a unique design and the new model will likely have plenty of nods to that old model, including a boxy hatchback-like shape, although it’s going to be more of an SUV than the retro model. 14 This will mean the ride height will be raised over the 5, which it will share a lot of parts with thanks to the common platform. We expect big 18-inch wheels at least, plus a similar interior with 10-inch infotainment screens and funky materials and colours.