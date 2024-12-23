Car Deal of the Day: retro Renault 5 for £232 per month, plus four years to enjoy it

Wonderfully retro design

193-mile range and decent amount of kit

£232 per month with £3,065 initial payment

What if you could be the talk of the town, and get real value for money at the same time? Well, right now the long-awaited Renault 5 is available from just £232 per month, but what makes that price even better is it’s for a four-year lease.

Advertisement - Article continues below

We found this four-year lease from Milease through our Auto Express Find a Car service. It allows you to get your hands on the new Renault 5 with a very reasonable initial payment of £3,065, followed by monthly payments of £232. Also included is an annual mileage allowance of 6,000 miles per year, which should be plenty for city dwellers.

If you spend more time on the open road, however, you can increase the annual limit to 8,000 miles for just £7 extra per month. Even with an allowance of 10,000 miles per year, the Renault 5 can still be yours for only £256 per month.

With this deal you get the entry-level Renault 5 Evolution. It’s powered by a 40kWh ‘Urban’ battery that provides up to 193 miles of range, while the 118bhp e-motor that drives the front wheels allows for 0-62mph in nine seconds exactly. This is a great little car to drive around town, thanks to its light steering and impressive turning circle, but good on country roads, too.