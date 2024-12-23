Car Deal of the Day: retro Renault 5 for £232 per month, plus four years to enjoy it
The reborn Renault 5 is one of the most feverishly anticipated cars in a long time, and at such a low price, our Deal of the Day for 8 February is a proper steal
- Wonderfully retro design
- 193-mile range and decent amount of kit
- £232 per month with £3,065 initial payment
What if you could be the talk of the town, and get real value for money at the same time? Well, right now the long-awaited Renault 5 is available from just £232 per month, but what makes that price even better is it’s for a four-year lease.
We found this four-year lease from Milease through our Auto Express Find a Car service. It allows you to get your hands on the new Renault 5 with a very reasonable initial payment of £3,065, followed by monthly payments of £232. Also included is an annual mileage allowance of 6,000 miles per year, which should be plenty for city dwellers.
If you spend more time on the open road, however, you can increase the annual limit to 8,000 miles for just £7 extra per month. Even with an allowance of 10,000 miles per year, the Renault 5 can still be yours for only £256 per month.
With this deal you get the entry-level Renault 5 Evolution. It’s powered by a 40kWh ‘Urban’ battery that provides up to 193 miles of range, while the 118bhp e-motor that drives the front wheels allows for 0-62mph in nine seconds exactly. This is a great little car to drive around town, thanks to its light steering and impressive turning circle, but good on country roads, too.
Other equipment onboard includes LED headlights, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, seven-inch digital driver’s display, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, rear parking sensors and several safety systems, including traffic-sign recognition, lane-departure warning and driver-attention alert.
If you fancy a few more goodies, the Renault 5 in mid-range Techno trim is available from £254 per month through our Find a Car service. For not that much more money, you get a larger 10-inch driver’s display, recycled denim fabric trim and seat upholstery, a reversing camera and adaptive cruise control. Plus an illuminated charging indicator in the shape of a ‘5’ on the bonnet, to remind you this is an icon.
The Car Deal of the Day selections our experts make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Renault 5 leasing deals from leading providers on our Renault 5 deals hub page…
