Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Next-gen Renault Clio spotted for the first time

The Clio supermini will be a petrol-powered counterpart to the new all-electric Renault 5

By:Alastair Crooks
7 Nov 2024
Next-gen Renault Clio - front 5

A legendary model for Renault, celebrating 35 years of sales next year, these fresh spy images show the Renault Clio’s future is secure for another generation at least. It’s our first look at the sixth generation of the French supermini, which could be set for a 2025 launch.

Advertisement - Article continues below

While camouflage hides our full view of the upcoming Clio, we can see a new-look headlight and rear light design, a truncated rear hatch layout, rear door handles hidden within the C-pillar and an almost BMW-like front grille. It’s worth remembering this is an early prototype model so features such as the side-exit exhaust will be there for testing purposes only.

  • Renault 5 - front tracking
    Renault 5 review

We’re yet to see inside the new Clio, but expect it to take inspiration from Renault’s newer internal-combustion-engined models such as the Rafale and Symbioz, rather than the eye-catchingly retro shapes of the similarly sized 5 EV. 

Our recent first experience of the new all-electric Renault 5 suggests the French firm’s retro-inspired EV will be a hit here – but if you’re not quite ready to make the jump to a pure-electric car, Renault will continue to provide an alternative with petrol power in the Clio. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The ICE supermini market has been hit hard in the past few years, with the Ford Fiesta its most notable casualty. Renault isn’t backing down, however, and this next Clio is expected to feature E-Tech hybrid-only power, doing away with the entry-level, pure-petrol TCe. This will help it rival the likes of the MG3 Hybrid, Toyota Yaris and the Vauxhall Corsa - which has recently gained hybrid power for the first time. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

But there’s no guarantee the new Clio will arrive in the UK because of the ZEV mandate. By the time it is expected to arrive in late 2025, it will have around three years of sales in the UK ahead of the mandate requiring manufacturers to sell 38 per cent pure-electric cars. The current car is Europe’s second-best-selling vehicle, however, and remains popular in the UK, so we’d be surprised if the new model doesn’t arrive here. 

While Renault has declined to comment on these new spy pictures, the-then Chief Technology Officer (now CEO advisor), Gilles Le Borgne, told Auto Express at last year’s Munich Motor Show that the Clio has a future beyond its current generation and will be sold alongside the reborn 5 and 4.

“We are working, as we speak, on the next generation of Clio,” Le Borgne said. “And that car will have some ICE engines because it will be on sale before 2030.”

Next-gen Renault Clio - rear 3/45

Le Borgne stopped short of confirming that the Clio could adopt this twin-track approach on powertrains, but he acknowledged that the current Clio’s CMF-B platform and the CMF-BEV architecture used by the 5 are linked closely enough to make such a move technically feasible.

“You can have the same top hat, with BEV underneath or ICE underneath,” he said. “The general architecture, with the R5 and R4, is dedicated to pure electric, but the hard points, from an industrial design point of view, can be cut to make a combustion-engined car, too.

CMF-B was first introduced to the Renault Group by the Clio back in 2019. The newer CMF-BEV architecture for the firm’s all-electric models is undergoing updates itself that will in-turn be used on the CMF-B, to extend the life of the petrol platform and make it more viable. 

Click here for our list of the best superminis on sale in the UK...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best fun cars: The most entertaining picks from £3,000 to brand new
Best fun cars - header image

Best fun cars: The most entertaining picks from £3,000 to brand new

These fun cars can put a smile on your face, as well as get you from A to B
Best cars & vans
31 Oct 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Renault Clio is a top-tier supermini for £153 a month
Renault Clio - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: Renault Clio is a top-tier supermini for £153 a month

Renault’s popular Clio is as good as ever, and at this price it’s our Deal of the Day for 11 October
News
11 Oct 2024
Cheapest cars to insure in the UK 2024
Cheapest cars to insure - header image

Cheapest cars to insure in the UK 2024

Looking for a car that’s cheap to insure? We’ve listed the cars with the cheapest insurance group ratings on sale in the UK today
Best cars & vans
2 Oct 2024
Best hybrid cars on sale 2024
Best hybrid cars - header image

Best hybrid cars on sale 2024

With more hybrid cars on the market than ever before, these are the best ones to buy
Best cars & vans
24 Sep 2024

Most Popular

New Suzuki e Vitara revealed: Japanese brand’s first EV only offers 248-mile range
Suzuki e Vitara reveal - front

New Suzuki e Vitara revealed: Japanese brand’s first EV only offers 248-mile range

The compact Suzuki e Vitara electric SUV will be available with four-wheel drive, and should arrive next summer
News
4 Nov 2024
New Vauxhall Mokka facelift takes the fight to the Ford Puma with £24k starting price
Vauxhall Mokka facelift - front static

New Vauxhall Mokka facelift takes the fight to the Ford Puma with £24k starting price

Vauxhall’s stylish small SUV has been given an interior makeover, bigger screens and a simplified engine line-up
News
6 Nov 2024
Dacia Spring Cargo is a new city slicker electric van for only £13k
Dacia Spring Cargo - front static

Dacia Spring Cargo is a new city slicker electric van for only £13k

The commercial version of Dacia’s cut-price Spring EV ditches the back seats to increase cargo space
News
5 Nov 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content