New 2025 Renault Clio in line for clean-sheet design and hybrid power

The all-new Renault Clio, due later this year, “won’t be retro” according to design chief Giles Vidal, despite the brand’s initial success with the seventies and eighties-inspired Renault 5 E-Tech.

Speaking from the Brussels Motor Show and alongside the recently-updated Renault Twingo concept, Vidal said: “I can’t say much, but [Clio will] be a fresh new design. There is no looking back like [Renault] 5 or 4; it will be no reference to anything. It will be a complete knock-out.”

We’ve already spotted the new car testing, and while the familiar overall shape somewhat contradicts Vidal’s comments on it not referencing the current car, peeling back the cladding starts to reveal new elements not seen previously.

Under the camouflage we can see a new-look headlight and rear light design, a truncated rear hatch layout, rear door handles hidden within the C-pillar and a much larger, almost BMW-like front grille. The short rear overhang has a whiff of Vauxhall Corsa about it, contrasting with the new Clio’s long nose, which hides the new car’s hybrid powertrains. The side-exit exhausts are for testing purposes only.

We’re yet to see inside the new Clio, but expect it to take inspiration from Renault’s newer internal-combustion-engined models such as the Rafale and Symbioz, rather than the eye-catchingly retro shapes of the similarly sized 5 EV.