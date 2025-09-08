New Renault Megane facelift: 310-mile range, sportier looks and MagSafe
Mid-life update for Renault’s electric family hatch brings a bigger LFP battery and refreshed styling
Renault's success with electric superminis such as the Renault 5 and Renault 4 means it’s pretty easy to forget about the car that kickstarted the brand’s EV revolution following the discontinuation of the Zoe.
To grab our attention once again, the Renault Megane E-Tech has received a thorough update for 2026, introducing a new Tesla-style Lithium Ferro Phosphate (LFP) battery pack to offer greater range, plus a sleeker, sportier design that draws on cues found on the larger Renault Scenic, as well as the new petrol-powered Renault Clio that’s set to arrive next year.
The Megane will go on sale later this year and the big draw is the LFP battery pack. It’s slightly larger than the old car’s unit, at 67kWh (versus 60kWh), and is capable of up to 310 miles on a single charge – 25 miles further than before. In comparison, a Volkswagen ID.3 Neo with the mid-spec 58kWh LFP battery – the closest competitor to the Megane – is rated at 307 miles, while a Kia EV4 will return 273 miles in Standard Range form, but more than 380 miles with bigger batteries fitted.
Dig deeper and you’ll find that the Megane’s LFP unit is technically less efficient than the Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) one it replaces, returning 4.6 miles per kilowatt-hour on the WLTP test cycle, compared with the 4.75 miles of the pre-facelift Megane. Yet the Megane’s product manager, Benjamin Kotlowski, told Auto Express that LFP tech “offers the best ratio between price, range and chargeability”. He added that while the range boost the Megane has received is relatively minor, “our studies show that 500km (300 miles) is the psychological level that customers think ‘okay, this can be my main vehicle’”.
More impressive are the gains in terms of charging speeds; the updated Megane E-Tech can top-up at speeds of up to 165kW (35kW more than before), which reduces the time it takes for a 15-80 per cent charge by a quarter, to just 24 minutes. LFP tech is thought to be more enduring when it comes to degradation due to rapid charging, although cold-weather performance lags behind the NMC alternative. A standard-fit heat pump should help the Megane get as close as possible to its claimed range in the winter months, though.
As before, the Megane is powered by a 217bhp, 300Nm electric motor that’s mounted on the rear axle. Given the new, bigger battery adds around 100kg of bulk and increases the overall height of the vehicle by 20mm, the Megane now does 0-62mph in 7.6 seconds – 0.1 seconds slower than before. Renault says it’s retuned this new model’s steering and suspension to ensure it’s just as sporty to drive as the old car.
Sportiness is a key theme of this mid-life update, with Kotlowski explaining: “We have enhanced the perceived width and on-road stance of the new Renault Megane E-Tech electric to give it greater presence. Its sporty, modern styling gives it an appeal that echoes its inherent dynamic qualities.”
Key to this styling shift is a new gloss-black trim piece at the front that feels like a blend between the arrangements found on the larger Scenic SUV and the petrol-powered Renault Symbioz. Connecting the headlights – which haven’t changed as part of this update – the Megane’s new ‘grille’ is embellished with a diamond-shaped pattern, reminiscent of Renault’s logo. It sits above a more aggressive front bumper, which is illuminated by new chequered flag-style LED running lights.
There aren’t any major changes along the side, other than refreshed 19 or 20-inch alloy wheel designs and a new Satin Blue paint colour. At the rear, the Megane’s light bar is retained, but it now boasts a moulded 3D design, much like the individual brake light elements on the new Clio.
Renault hasn’t made any drastic alterations to the Megane’s interior, which we think is a good thing, given how well the previous version struck a good balance between tech, ergonomics and high-quality interior materials. As before, the cabin is dominated by dual 12-inch screens (now standard) running Google software; the tech giant’s Gemini AI-powered virtual assistant will also be available soon after launch. A new driver-recognition camera on the A-pillar can detect who is behind the wheel and adjust the car’s settings to their preference. It can, of course, also keep an eye out for inattentiveness, too.
Only two models will be offered in the UK at launch: Techno and Esprit Alpine. The former gets an artificial leather dashboard and seats in either black or grey, while sportier Esprit Alpine cars get suede-effect upholstery with blue stitching. Wood effect or “spectral grey” trim on the doors help create some contrast, as do swathes of ambient lighting.
Techno looks to be the pick of the line-up, thanks to a standard-fit heated steering wheel and seats, a 360-degree camera system and a wireless phone charger featuring Qi2 technology – or MagSafe for iPhone users. Esprit Alpine adds massaging electric seats, a Harman Kardon sound system and Level 2 autonomous driving capabilities. Boot space remains the same as before, at 440 litres.
Pricing for the new Megane E-Tech is yet to be determined, but given Renault has been explicit about the cost-effectiveness of adopting LFP technology, we could see a small price cut over the current model. In fact, it’s possible that the facelift Megane could get the full £3,750 Band 1 Government Electric Car Grant, thus bringing the price down further, because the Megane’s new battery is built in Poland, while the rest of the car is assembled in France. With the current Megane qualifying for the £1,500 Band 2 Grant, but other French-built EVs in the Renault line-up – such as the Scenic, R4 and R5 receiving the Band 1 discount – the firm is confident that the new model will fall in line with its siblings.
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