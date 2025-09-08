Renault's success with electric superminis such as the Renault 5 and Renault 4 means it’s pretty easy to forget about the car that kickstarted the brand’s EV revolution following the discontinuation of the Zoe.

To grab our attention once again, the Renault Megane E-Tech has received a thorough update for 2026, introducing a new Tesla-style Lithium Ferro Phosphate (LFP) battery pack to offer greater range, plus a sleeker, sportier design that draws on cues found on the larger Renault Scenic, as well as the new petrol-powered Renault Clio that’s set to arrive next year.

The Megane will go on sale later this year and the big draw is the LFP battery pack. It’s slightly larger than the old car’s unit, at 67kWh (versus 60kWh), and is capable of up to 310 miles on a single charge – 25 miles further than before. In comparison, a Volkswagen ID.3 Neo with the mid-spec 58kWh LFP battery – the closest competitor to the Megane – is rated at 307 miles, while a Kia EV4 will return 273 miles in Standard Range form, but more than 380 miles with bigger batteries fitted.

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Dig deeper and you’ll find that the Megane’s LFP unit is technically less efficient than the Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) one it replaces, returning 4.6 miles per kilowatt-hour on the WLTP test cycle, compared with the 4.75 miles of the pre-facelift Megane. Yet the Megane’s product manager, Benjamin Kotlowski, told Auto Express that LFP tech “offers the best ratio between price, range and chargeability”. He added that while the range boost the Megane has received is relatively minor, “our studies show that 500km (300 miles) is the psychological level that customers think ‘okay, this can be my main vehicle’”.

More impressive are the gains in terms of charging speeds; the updated Megane E-Tech can top-up at speeds of up to 165kW (35kW more than before), which reduces the time it takes for a 15-80 per cent charge by a quarter, to just 24 minutes. LFP tech is thought to be more enduring when it comes to degradation due to rapid charging, although cold-weather performance lags behind the NMC alternative. A standard-fit heat pump should help the Megane get as close as possible to its claimed range in the winter months, though.