New Renault Megane price drops even further thanks the Electric Car Grant
The Renault Megane E-Tech is now priced from £28,245 thanks to maximum Government grant
Renault's success with the Renault 5 and Renault 4 means it’s pretty easy to forget about the Renault Megane, but the firm gave its electric family hatchback a thorough update earlier this year and now there’s more good news, because it’s eligible for the Government’s full, £3,750 Electric Car Grant.
The Megane E-Tech had previously been eligible for the Band 2 grant, taking £1,500 off the list price, but with £3,750 off, the Megane now starts at £28,245.
That’s for the entry-level ‘Techno’ trim level, while the range-topping Esprit Alpine starts at £31,245 - that’s almost £5,000 less than the cheapest Megane E-Tech cost when it launched in 2022. Both variants are available to order now.
So what do you get for your money with the Megane E-Tech? As part of the 2026 update, Renault introduced a new Tesla-style Lithium Ferro Phosphate (LFP) battery pack to offer greater range, plus a sleeker, sportier design that draws on cues from the larger Scenic, as well as the new petrol-powered Clio that’s set to arrive next year.
2026 Renault Megane E-Tech: range and charging
That new battery pack is slightly larger than the old car’s 60kWh unit, at 67kWh, and is capable of up to 310 miles on a single charge – 25 miles further than before. In comparison, a Volkswagen ID.3 Neo with the mid-spec 58kWh LFP battery – the closest competitor to the Megane – is rated at 307 miles, while a Kia EV4 will return 273 miles in Standard Range form, but more than 380 miles with bigger batteries fitted.
Dig deeper and you’ll find that the Megane’s LFP unit is technically less efficient than the Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) one it replaces, returning 4.6 miles per kilowatt-hour on the WLTP test cycle, compared with the 4.75 miles of the pre-facelift Megane. Yet the Megane’s product manager, Benjamin Kotlowski, told Auto Express that LFP tech “offers the best ratio between price, range and chargeability”. He added that while the Megane’s increase in range is relatively minor, “our studies show that 500km (300 miles) is the psychological level that customers think ‘okay, this can be my main vehicle’”.
More impressive are the gains in charging speeds; the updated Megane E-Tech can top up at speeds of up to 165kW (35kW more than before), which reduces the time it takes for a 15-80 per cent charge by a quarter, to just 24 minutes. LFP tech is thought to be more enduring when it comes to degradation due to rapid charging, although cold-weather performance lags behind the NMC alternative. A standard-fit heat pump should help the Megane get as close as possible to its claimed range in the winter months, though.
2026 Renault Megane E-Tech: powertrain and performance
As before, the Megane is powered by a 217bhp, 300Nm electric motor that’s mounted on the rear axle. Given that the new, bigger battery adds around 100kg of bulk and increases the overall height of the vehicle by 20mm, the Megane now does 0-62mph in 7.6 seconds – 0.1 seconds slower than before. Renault says it’s retuned this new model’s steering and suspension to ensure it’s just as sporty to drive as the old car.
Sportiness is a key theme of this mid-life update, with Kotlowski explaining: “We have enhanced the perceived width and on-road stance of the new Renault Megane E-Tech to give it greater presence. Its sporty, modern styling gives it an appeal that echoes its inherent dynamic qualities.”
2026 Renault Megane E-Tech: design changes
Key to this styling shift is a new gloss-black trim piece at the front that feels like a blend between the arrangements found on the larger Scenic SUV and the petrol-powered Renault Symbioz. Connecting the headlights – which haven’t changed as part of this update – the Megane’s new ‘grille’ is embellished with a diamond-shaped pattern, reminiscent of Renault’s logo. It sits above a more aggressive front bumper, which is illuminated by new chequered flag-style LED running lights.
There aren’t any major changes along the side, other than refreshed 19 and 20-inch alloy wheel designs and a new Satin Blue paint colour. At the rear, the lightbar is retained, but it now boasts a moulded 3D design, much like the individual brake light elements on the new Clio.
2026 Renault Megane E-Tech: interior and trim levels
Renault hasn’t made any drastic alterations to the Megane’s interior, which we think is a good thing, given how well the previous version struck a balance between tech, ergonomics and high-quality materials. As before, the cabin is dominated by dual 12-inch screens (now standard) running Google software; the tech giant’s Gemini AI-powered virtual assistant will also be available soon after launch. A new driver-recognition camera on the A-pillar can detect who is behind the wheel and adjust the car’s settings to their preference. It can, of course, also keep an eye out for inattentiveness, too.
As for the trim levels, the entry Techno gets an artificial leather dashboard and seats in either black or grey, while sportier Esprit Alpine cars get suede-effect upholstery with blue stitching. Wood-effect or “spectral grey” trim on the doors helps create some contrast, as do swathes of ambient lighting.
Techno looks to be the pick of the line-up, saving you £3,000 over the Esprit Alpine but still getting standard-fit heated steering wheel and seats, a 360-degree camera system and a wireless phone charger featuring Qi2 technology – or MagSafe for iPhone users. Esprit Alpine adds massaging electric seats, a Harman Kardon sound system and Level 2 autonomous driving capabilities. Boot space remains the same as before, at 440 litres.
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