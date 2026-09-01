One of our favourite aspects of the Renault Scenic E-Tech has been improved, because the electric family car now goes further than ever on a charge, yet it costs the same as before.

After applying the Government’s maximum Electric Car Grant of £3,750, the Scenic starts from £33,245 in Techno trim, while Techno Esprit Alpine starts at £36,245 and Iconic Esprit Alpine tops off the range at £38,245.

While its pricing hasn’t changed, the Scenic E-Tech is now even more competitive in the family EV sector because it’s capable of almost 400 miles on a single charge – further than an equivalent Tesla Model Y.

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Key to this bump in range is a new 89kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery pack which, according to Renault, is enough for 392 miles on the WLTP combined test cycle. That’s 11 miles more than the outgoing 87kWh Scenic and 14 miles more than a Tesla Model Y Long Range RWD. Peak rapid charging speeds remain at 150kW, however a 15-80 per cent charge now takes 28 minutes, compared to 37 minutes before.

The Scenic line-up will be bolstered further by a 67kWh entry-level model in the future. This utilises more cost-effective lithium ferro phosphate (LFP) chemistry – much like that found in the new Renault Megane, albeit in a larger form. It makes the Scenic capable of up to 290 miles on a single charge and also gets a faster 165kW maximum charging rate than the big-battery car, with a 15-80 per cent top-up possible in 24 minutes.