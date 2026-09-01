New Renault Scenic E-Tech update gives extra range and kit for free
Orders are now open for Renault’s much-improved Scenic EV
One of our favourite aspects of the Renault Scenic E-Tech has been improved, because the electric family car now goes further than ever on a charge, yet it costs the same as before.
After applying the Government’s maximum Electric Car Grant of £3,750, the Scenic starts from £33,245 in Techno trim, while Techno Esprit Alpine starts at £36,245 and Iconic Esprit Alpine tops off the range at £38,245.
While its pricing hasn’t changed, the Scenic E-Tech is now even more competitive in the family EV sector because it’s capable of almost 400 miles on a single charge – further than an equivalent Tesla Model Y.
Key to this bump in range is a new 89kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery pack which, according to Renault, is enough for 392 miles on the WLTP combined test cycle. That’s 11 miles more than the outgoing 87kWh Scenic and 14 miles more than a Tesla Model Y Long Range RWD. Peak rapid charging speeds remain at 150kW, however a 15-80 per cent charge now takes 28 minutes, compared to 37 minutes before.
The Scenic line-up will be bolstered further by a 67kWh entry-level model in the future. This utilises more cost-effective lithium ferro phosphate (LFP) chemistry – much like that found in the new Renault Megane, albeit in a larger form. It makes the Scenic capable of up to 290 miles on a single charge and also gets a faster 165kW maximum charging rate than the big-battery car, with a 15-80 per cent top-up possible in 24 minutes.
Both battery configurations use the same 215bhp front-mounted electric motor that’s already offered in the Scenic. The 0-62mph time is unchanged, taking 7.9 seconds – on par with electric SUV competitors like the Ford Explorer and Kia EV5, but far slower than the 5.4-second 0-60mph time of the aforementioned Tesla.
Unlike the Megane, which recently got an all-new look for 2026, the Scenic has not received any major visual updates. However, the front and rear bumpers are now finished in gloss black, while there are new 19 and 20-inch alloy wheel designs.
Inside, there’s new upholstery for Techno and Esprit Alpine trims, plus Satin Blue Slate and Exo Galaxy Grey are the two new exterior paint colour options.
The standard Techno trim includes a powered bootlid, heated seats and steering wheel, and a new ventilated wireless smartphone charger. It also comes with that headline 392-mile range aided by smaller 19-inch wheels.
The Techno Esprit Alpine, thanks to its 20-inch wheels, has a maximum range of 385 miles, though it does gain electrically adjustable front seats and a massage function for the driver.
Iconic Esprit Alpine loses three more miles of range, but it gets loads of extra kit including a clever sunroof that can make certain segments opaque, a Harman Kardon sound system, a 360-degree exterior camera, a digital rear-view mirror and hands-free parking.
As before, the Renault Scenic will feature a Google-powered infotainment system complete with a digital instrument cluster and large portrait touchscreen. Renault has, however, enhanced the driver-assistance software to provide better real-time analysis of traffic, more accurate lane-positioning and the ability to come to a full emergency stop if the driver fails to respond to collision warnings. A new standard-fit camera can monitor driver attention and even recognise different drivers and subsequently change settings to their preferences automatically.
Get the latest car news in your inbox, for FREE! Sign up to the Auto Express email newsletter...