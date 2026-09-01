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New Renault Scenic embarrasses Tesla Model Y on range… again!

A bigger battery means Renault’s electric family SUV is now capable of almost 400 miles on a charge

By:Tom Jervis
1 Sep 2026
Updated Renault Scenic - front static

The Renault Scenic has gained even more range for 2026. The family electric SUV, which was already one of the longest-range electric cars you could buy, is now capable of almost 400 miles on a single charge – over 20 miles further than the equivalent Tesla Model Y.

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Key to this bump in range is a new 89kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery pack which, according to Renault, is enough for 399 miles on the WLTP combined test cycle. That’s 18 miles more than the outgoing 87kWh Scenic and 21 miles more than a Tesla Model Y Long Range RWD. Peak rapid charging speeds remain at 150kW, resulting in a 15-80 per cent charge in 28 minutes.

Also coming soon to the Scenic is a new 67kWh entry-level model. This utilises more cost-effective lithium ferro phosphate (LFP) chemistry – much like that found in the new Renault Megane, albeit in a larger form factor. It makes the Scenic capable of up to 290 miles on a single charge and also gets a faster 165kW maximum charging rate than the big-battery car, with a 15-80 per cent top-up possible in 24 minutes. 

Both battery configurations utilise the same 215bhp front-mounted electric motor that’s already offered in the Scenic. This, on the outgoing 87kWh model, is enough for 0-62mph in 7.9 seconds – about on par with electric SUV competitors like the Ford Explorer and Kia EV5, but far slower than the 5.4-second 0-60mph time of the aforementioned Tesla.

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Unlike the Megane, which recently got an all-new look for 2026, the Scenic has not received any major visual updates; the front and rear bumpers are now finished in gloss black while there’s new 19 and 20-inch alloy wheel designs.

Inside, there’s new upholstery for techno and Esprit Alpine trims, plus Satin Blue Slate and Exo Galaxy Grey are the two new exterior paint colour options – although it’s unknown whether these will be offered on UK-spec cars, as yet.

Updated Renault Scenic - interior

As before, the Renault Scenic will feature a Google-powered infotainment system complete with a digital instrument cluster and large portrait touchscreen. Renault has, however, enhanced the driver assistance software to provide better real-time analysis of traffic, more accurate lane-positioning and the ability to come to a full emergency stop if the driver fails to respond to collision warnings. A new standard-fit camera can monitor driver attention and even recognise different drivers and subsequently change settings to their preferences automatically. 

Renault is currently reviewing when the updated Scenic will come to the UK, with the big-battery model already on-sale in France from €38,750. We don’t expect to see much movement on the outgoing car’s £33,245 entry price when the updated model does come here, though, with the £3,750 Electric Car Grant also expected to carry over. That said, it’s unclear whether the different chemistry of the base car’s new LFP battery will prevent it from getting the ECG discount.

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Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him presenting videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

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