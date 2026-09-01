New Renault Scenic embarrasses Tesla Model Y on range… again!

The Renault Scenic has gained even more range for 2026. The family electric SUV, which was already one of the longest-range electric cars you could buy, is now capable of almost 400 miles on a single charge – over 20 miles further than the equivalent Tesla Model Y.

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Key to this bump in range is a new 89kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery pack which, according to Renault, is enough for 399 miles on the WLTP combined test cycle. That’s 18 miles more than the outgoing 87kWh Scenic and 21 miles more than a Tesla Model Y Long Range RWD. Peak rapid charging speeds remain at 150kW, resulting in a 15-80 per cent charge in 28 minutes.

Also coming soon to the Scenic is a new 67kWh entry-level model. This utilises more cost-effective lithium ferro phosphate (LFP) chemistry – much like that found in the new Renault Megane, albeit in a larger form factor. It makes the Scenic capable of up to 290 miles on a single charge and also gets a faster 165kW maximum charging rate than the big-battery car, with a 15-80 per cent top-up possible in 24 minutes.

Both battery configurations utilise the same 215bhp front-mounted electric motor that’s already offered in the Scenic. This, on the outgoing 87kWh model, is enough for 0-62mph in 7.9 seconds – about on par with electric SUV competitors like the Ford Explorer and Kia EV5, but far slower than the 5.4-second 0-60mph time of the aforementioned Tesla.