Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Renault Symbioz SUV on sale now: Nissan Qashqai rival offers hybrid power for under £30k

Prices for Renault’s new family-focused SUV start from £29,295; full-hybrid power and Google technology are standard

by: Ellis Hyde
8 Jul 2024
Renault Symbioz - studio front32

The all-new Renault Symbioz mid-size SUV is on sale now and it takes aim straight at the best-selling Nissan Qashqai. It gets a full-hybrid powertrain as standard while prices start from £29,295, which undercuts the most basic Qashqai by nearly £1,000 and the e-Power hybrid version by more than £5,000.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Buyers have a choice of three trim levels: Techno, Techno Esprit Alpine and Iconic Esprit Alpine. Standard kit includes a 10.4-inch central touchscreen running Renault’s Google-powered OpenR Link infotainment system with apps like Google Maps and Google Assistant built-in. It’s the same software found in the French marque’s all-electric Scenic family car and recently facelifted Captur small SUV.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity are also standard, along with a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, wireless charging pad, keyless entry, LED headlights, adaptive cruise control, rear-view camera, parking sensors all around and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Upgrading to Techno Esprit Alpine specification (+£2,000) adds a set of 19-inch rims and sportier touches to the cabin like more body-hugging heated seats and French tricolore stitching. Plus, a heated steering wheel, hands-free powered tailgate, blind spot monitoring and Active Driver Assist which combines adaptive cruise control and lane centering. 

Renault Symbioz - studio rear32

Range-topping Iconic Esprit Alpine models (+£4,000 over base Techno) feature luxuries like a nine-speaker Harman Kardon premium sound system, a 360-degree parking camera system, hands-free parking tech and ‘SolarBay’ opacifying panoramic sunroof.

Every model is powered by Renault’s E-Tech hybrid system, which uses a 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and one electric motor to drive the front wheels, and a separate starter-generator motor that tops up the car’s 1.2kWh battery. The combined power output is 143bhp; enough for 0-62mph in 10.6 seconds.  

Along with some clever hybrid tech, the Symbioz weighs less than 1,500kg, allowing it to return up to 60.1mpg and emit 105g/km of CO2, according to Renault.

The Symbioz offers 492 litres of boot space as standard, but the rear bench can also slide forward by up to 16cm, which then provides 624 litres to play with at the expense of some rear legroom. The Qashqai has a 504-litre boot by way of comparison.

Click here for our list of the best hybrid SUVs...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Renault Symbioz 2024 preview: walkaround, specs and full details
Renault Symbioz - studio front
News

Renault Symbioz 2024 preview: walkaround, specs and full details

The all-new Renault Symbioz family crossover should start from under £30,000 when order books open in July
2 May 2024
New Renault Symbioz hybrid SUV reveal is days away
Renault Symbioz teaser
News

New Renault Symbioz hybrid SUV reveal is days away

The all-new family crossover is designed to sit between Renault’s existing Captur and Austral SUVs, and take on the best-selling Nissan Qashqai
26 Apr 2024
New Renault Symbioz SUV to sit between Captur and Austral
Renault Grand Captur - watermarked
News

New Renault Symbioz SUV to sit between Captur and Austral

The new Renault Symbioz SUV is set to rival the Nissan Qashqai and our exclusive image previews how it could look
11 Jan 2024

Most Popular

Car Deal of the day: Tesla Model 3 EV exec hero for £262 a month and 0% APR
Tesla Model 3 - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the day: Tesla Model 3 EV exec hero for £262 a month and 0% APR

Tesla’s desirable Model 3, our 2024 Mid-size Company Car of the Year, can be on your drive for just £262 per month
5 Jul 2024
Sorry folks: it’s another M25 closure, with more ‘carmageddon’ expected
Map displaying the closed stretch of M25 between J10 and J11
News

Sorry folks: it’s another M25 closure, with more ‘carmageddon’ expected

The M25 will be closed from 9pm on Friday 12 July until 6am Monday 15 July
4 Jul 2024
Speed limiters now required on all new cars: know the rules and how they work
speed limiters
News

Speed limiters now required on all new cars: know the rules and how they work

Speed limiters are required on all new cars from July 7 2024 but what does that mean for motorists and consumers…
5 Jul 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content