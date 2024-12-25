Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Big Christmas Car Quiz 2024

Reckon you’re a motoring brainbox? Take your knowledge for a road test with our annual quiz on cars, people, motorsport, and entertainment on four wheels

By:Alisdair Suttie
25 Dec 2024
The Big Quiz - header image

It’s time to unwrap the Auto Express Big Christmas Quiz to find out if you’re knowledgeable or not about anything and everything to do with cars in the past 12 months. If you’ve been paying attention and reading Auto Express every week, this should be a breeze.

To make things a bit harder for all you avid motoring brainboxes, we’ve included questions on car culture, history, industry news, motorsport, and even a couple of crafty curveballs. Think you have what it takes to score full marks? Then scroll down and take the quiz, then see how your result stacks up. Best of luck, and Merry Christmas from all at Auto Express!

Christmas car quiz archives

Looking for more quizzing action? Click below for our big car quiz archive (all questions and answers correct at the time of writing). 

