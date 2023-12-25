Big Christmas Car Quiz 2023 Currently reading Big Christmas Car Quiz 2023

The answers

It's time for the annual Auto Express big Christmas car quiz. Each year we compile 100 questions to test your motoring knowledge, but have you been paying attention to what's been happening over the last 12 months? If so, then you should be able to breeze through many of the questions below. Of course it's not just recent news that features, as you will also need to know about car history, motorsport, car culture and the people that matter in the industry. Feeling confident? Scroll down below to take the quiz, then click on the next page to find out how many you got correct. Good luck, and Merry Christmas. That was 2023 There were plenty of highlights this year, but how many do you remember? 1. In January, the SMMT revealed the UK’s favourite colour for new cars in 2022 was what shade? a) White

b) Grey

c) Red 2. In February, which car set a new Guinness World Record for drifting on ice? a) Skoda Enyaq Coupé

b) Ford Mustang

c) Mazda MX-5 3. Which fashion brand announced a partnership to build a special-edition Toyota Aygo X in March? a) Undercover

b) George at Asda

c) Paul Smith 4. In April, which brand revealed a new range-topping sports SUV with the name XM 50e?

a) Citroen

b) Lexus

c) BMW 5. Lamborghini announced its first plug-in hybrid supercar in May. What is its name? a) Revuelto

b) Eletrecordato

c) E-Ablo 6. In June, the SsangYong Motor Company revealed that it was changing its name to what? a) SMG

b) KGM

c) Musso Motors 7. In July, Dacia confirmed plans to bring which model to the UK in 2024? a) Dokker

b) Solenza

c) Spring 8. Smart revealed its second all-new electric model in September. What’s it called? a) #1+

b) #3

c) #4_2 9. In October, Volkswagen confirmed that which model was being discontinued? a) up!

b) Phaeton

c) Passat 10. Renault announced in November that a famous name from its past would return on an EV. Which one? a) Safrane

b) Twingo

c) Fuego Sporting chance Test your knowledge about motorsport past and present. 11. Daniel Ricciardo returned to the Formula One grid with which team in 2023? a) Red Bull

b) McLaren

c) Alpha Tauri 12. In what country is the Zandvoort racing circuit? a) The Netherlands

b) Belgium

c) South Africa 13. How many World Rally Championship Drivers’ titles did Colin McRae win? a) One

b) Three

c) Five 14. What nationality is former F1 champion Nico Rosberg?

a) Finnish

b) German

c) Canadian 15. In what year did Barry Sheene win his first 500cc World Championship? a) 1976

b) 1978

c) 1973 16. On which British racing circuit would you find the Wellington Straight? a) Knockhill

b) Castle Combe

c) Silverstone 17. Which make of car won the 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours? a) Ferrari

b) Toyota

c) Porsche 18. Montjuïc circuit was home to which race between 1969 and 1975? a) Canadian Grand Prix

b) Czech Grand Prix

c) Spanish Grand Prix Partnership Need to sell your car? Find your best offer from over 5,000+ dealers. It’s that easy. Sell your car 19. At which venue did Lewis Hamilton win his first Formula One race? a) Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

b) Adelaide, Australia

c) Montreal, Canada 20. In which category of World Rallying did the MG Metro 6R4, Peugeot 205 T16 and Ford RS200 compete in the mid eighties? a) Group B

b) Formula R

c) Rally1 The name game Test your knowledge of familiar badges and some more obscure names, too. 21. The 1978 Fiat Ritmo was known as what in the UK? a) Uno

b) Strada

c) Regatta 22. The Ford Mondeo was badged as what in the USA? a) Explorer

b) Probe

c) Fusion 23. In 2011, Toyota partnered with Aston Martin to produce a luxury version of its iQ city car. What was it called?

a) Rapidette

b) DB1

c) Cygnet 24. The 1981 Honda Ballade was rebadged as a Triumph model in the UK. What was it known as? a) Acclaim

b) Toledo

c) Dolomite 25. The Swallow Sidecar Company is now known as what brand? a) Lotus

b) Bentley

c) Jaguar 26. The Gremlin and Pacer were cars built by which American brand? a) American Motors

b) Studebaker

c) Buick 27. The Ferrari Purosangue is translated as what? a) Pure tongue

b) Thoroughbred

c) Speed Sprite 28. The Mini was launched in 1959 in two versions. What were they? a) Rover 1 and Morris Seven

b) Austin Oxford and Morris Longbridge 7

c) Austin Seven and Morris Mini Minor 29. In 1993 Honda built a licensed version of the Land Rover Discovery for the Japanese market. What was it called? a) Honda Roverlander

b) Honda Crossroad

c) Honda Terrainer 30. What was the code name of the original Ford Fiesta during development? a) Bobcat

b) Felix

c) Keith Motoring firsts Highlighting the automotive pioneers, both physical and mechanical. 31. Karl Benz is credited with inventing the modern motor car in 1885. What was it known as? a) Motorwagen

b) Kareine

c) A-Klasse 32. Hermann Reiseler invented which car component?

a) Cigarette lighter

b) Handbrake

c) Automatic gearbox 33. What was the original Volkswagen Beetle officially called? a) Type 1

b) Insekt

c) Wolfsburger 34. John Najjar is credited with bestowing which name on Ford’s 1965 V8 coupé? a) Torino

b) Cougar

c) Mustang 35. Who was the first official World Rally Champion in 1977? a) Sandro Munari

b) Roger Clark

c) Ari Vatanen 36. In which year did Ferrari launch the Testarossa? a) 1979

b) 1984

c) 1987 37. The 1951 Chrysler Imperial was the first production car to be commercially available with which feature? a) Massage seats

b) Power steering

c) CD player 38. In which year did safety body Euro NCAP carry out its first crash tests? a) 1933

b) 1973

c) 1996 39. In 1949 Chrysler introduced which innovation? a) The turn-to-start ignition key

b) Radial tyres

c) Hazard warning lights 40. Which car is credited with being the first to be fitted with MacPherson strut suspension? a) 1967 Porsche 911

b) 1950 Ford Consul

c) 1992 Honda Civic World of cars The car industry spans the globe, but how good is your geography? 41. Electric car brand VinFast hails from which country? a) Malaysia

b) Thailand

c) Vietnam

42. In what country was Tesla boss Elon Musk born? a) USA

b) South Africa

c) New Zealand 43. The Arjeplog cold weather test facility is located where? a) Sweden

b) Estonia

c) Iceland 44. In what country is the Paul Ricard racing circuit? a) France

b) Brazil

c) USA 45. Where was the last Ford Fiesta built earlier this year? a) Dunton, UK

b) Valencia, Spain

c) Cologne, Germany 46. The new Lotus Eletre is built where? a) Graz, Austria

b) Norfolk, UK

c) Wuhan, China 47. Electric sports car brand Rimac is headquartered in which country? a) Switzerland

b) Croatia

c) Moldova 48. In which country would you find the famous Stelvio Pass? a) Italy

b) France

c) Spain 49. The Tarpan Honker 4x4 hailed from which country? a) Japan

b) India

c) Poland 50. Where is the Fisker Ocean built? a) Austria

b) USA

c) China Motoring numbers Numbers make the automotive world go round – can you figure these out? 51. How many seats did the McLaren F1 road car have? a) Three

b) Two

c) Four 52. What is the maximum capacity of a current Formula One engine? a) 3.0 litres

b) 2.4 litres

c) 1.6 litres

53. Mercedes paint code 623 is one of the brand’s most popular colours. Why? a) It’s associated with good luck in China

b) It’s the colour of all Mercedes staff company cars

c) It’s the colour of all taxis in Germany 54. How many examples of the Subaru Impreza 22B were officially allocated to the UK market? a) 16

b) 22

c) 2,200 55. How many right-hand-drive Renault Sport Spider models were officially imported to the UK? a) 499

b) One

c) 96 56. What happens in a Bugatti Chiron when the speed hits 93mph? a) The police are automatically alerted

b) The windows automatically close

c) All the dials go blank to aid concentration 57. The MGB sold in North America had what unusual feature? a) Two steering wheels

b) Six headlights

c) Three windscreen wipers 58. The 1975 Camargue was the first Rolls-Royce model to be designed using what? a) Metric measurements

b) A computer

c) A wind tunnel 59. At the end of 2022, how many cars were officially licensed in the UK? a) 55,945,221

b) 19,241,096

c) 33,187,308 60. A modern car (post-1981) has a VIN comprising of how many characters? a) 17

b) 26

c) 22 Missing words Quotes from the famous and infamous of the motoring world.

61. “Any product that needs a ______ to work is broken.” Elon Musk a) Manual

b) Key

c) Code 62. “Do my _____ deceive me or is Senna’s car sounding a bit rough?” Murray Walker a) Eyes

b) Ears

c) Senses 63. “History is more or less ________.” Henry Ford a) Finished

b) Bunk

c) Essential 64. “Formula One would be a paradise without the ________.” Kimi Raikkonen a) Media

b) Racing

c) Travel 65. “______ burns cash. It’s not a car company, it’s a cult of fanatics.” Bob Lutz a) Porsche

b) Tesla

c) DeLorean 66. “I spent a lot of money on booze, birds and _______. The rest I just squandered.” George Best a) Gambling

b) Golf

c) Fast cars 67. “_______________ are for people who can’t build engines.” Enzo Ferrari a) Gearboxes

b) Trains

c) Aerodynamics 68. “___________ is remembered long after the price is forgotten.” Sir Henry Royce a) Quality

b) Comfort

c) Performance 69. “I couldn’t find the car of my _________, so I built it myself.” Ferdinand Porsche a) Youth

b) Dreams

c) Future 70. “Bordering on a day late and a __________ short, that defence.” Martin Brundle a) Euro

b) Pound

c) Dollar Showbiz stars The worlds of cars and celebrity often mix. Can you remember these examples?