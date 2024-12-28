Best long-term car tests 2024: our top daily drives

Our expert reviewers spend all year testing the very latest cars to let you know what they are like, but we also live with many of the most important cars to find out how they cope over days, months, and beyond. This is where our long-term testing comes in and it’s just as vital as those first impressions in a road test.

Advertisement - Article continues below

During 2024, we’ve lived with a huge variety of new models, from the fast to the curious. There have been plenty of EVs pass through our long-term fleet to reflect what’s come on to the new car market, and we’ve also driven lots of miles in petrol, diesel, and hybrids of all sorts.

From carelessly planned holidays, the joy of driving to another part of the UK, or charging up an EV in less time than it takes to eat a sandwich, we’ve been there and done it in our long-term cars in 2024. Here’s our testers’ highlights and what they think of the cars.

Peugeot E-2008

Richard Ingram, Deputy editor

We’re pretty lucky in that we get access to all kinds of cars for Auto Express. From superminis to supercars, and everything in between, there really aren’t many new models I’ve not driven. Yet I realised recently that all you really need is something functional from Monday to Friday, matched with something fun for the weekend.