Best long-term car tests 2024: our top daily drives
Throughout 2024, we’ve lived with a huge variety of cars, experiencing highs and lows along the way. Here are some of our stand-out moments of the year
Our expert reviewers spend all year testing the very latest cars to let you know what they are like, but we also live with many of the most important cars to find out how they cope over days, months, and beyond. This is where our long-term testing comes in and it’s just as vital as those first impressions in a road test.
During 2024, we’ve lived with a huge variety of new models, from the fast to the curious. There have been plenty of EVs pass through our long-term fleet to reflect what’s come on to the new car market, and we’ve also driven lots of miles in petrol, diesel, and hybrids of all sorts.
From carelessly planned holidays, the joy of driving to another part of the UK, or charging up an EV in less time than it takes to eat a sandwich, we’ve been there and done it in our long-term cars in 2024. Here’s our testers’ highlights and what they think of the cars.
Peugeot E-2008
Richard Ingram, Deputy editor
We’re pretty lucky in that we get access to all kinds of cars for Auto Express. From superminis to supercars, and everything in between, there really aren’t many new models I’ve not driven. Yet I realised recently that all you really need is something functional from Monday to Friday, matched with something fun for the weekend.
I attempted to surmise this point back in September by pulling together our long-term Peugeot E-2008 alongside my classic BMW; driving something so smooth and effortless most of the time has made me appreciate my seventies saloon more than ever. These days, almost every car we test for Auto Express has an electric powertrain or, at the very least, an automatic gearbox, so hopping into my tangerine dream (sorry) feels like stepping back in time.
I sometimes wonder if I don’t drive the BMW enough, and toy with the idea of getting rid of it. But on reflection, for as long as the EV revolution continues, the BMW will keep its place in my perfect two-car garage.
Volkswagen ID.3
Andy Pringle, Chief sub-editor
I am the proof that you can teach an old dog new tricks, thanks to the Volkswagen ID.3 that I ran for six months until May 2024.
I’ve been writing about cars for more than 30 years, but this was the first time I had run an electric car on a long-term basis. At the start of the loan, I said I felt like I was learning to drive all over again, yet my anxiety was soon gone, thanks to how easy the ID.3 was to live with.
A five-door hatchback is pretty much the perfect type of car for life in south-west London. But the beauty of the VW as an EV was that I didn’t have to compromise. I never worried about its range, thanks to the car being capable of almost 350 miles on a charge.
It was a very practical test, and at the end I felt totally confident in chucking away my EV L-plates.
Renault Clio
Dawn Grant, Picture editor
When we took delivery of the Renault Clio E-Tech, my husband was sceptical about downsizing to a supermini, but after running it for six months we were both equally disappointed to hand back the keys. I even managed to drag him along to the photoshoot.
We covered nearly 5,000 miles in it on motorways, country roads and in the 20mph zone that is London, and it was mainly a joy.
However, the hybrid powertrain did cause some irritation with its tendency to over-rev, both when changing gears and as the engine boosts the battery when travelling along at a steady speed. Saying that, we could forgive this annoyance because where the Clio really shone was on fuel economy. It steadily improved over our time with the car, with the final reading giving us 63.4mpg, pretty close to the “up to 67.3” quoted by Renault.
Mercedes EQE
Jordan Katsianis, Senior staff writer
My highlight from the past year wasn’t so much a single moment, but having the chance to finally spend proper time behind the wheel of a car that’s a big leap forward for one of the world’s oldest manufacturers. Mercedes’ all-electric EQ models have long been under fire for lots of reasons, but to really get under the skin of any truly ‘new’ car, one needs to spend time with it, which is exactly what we did.
Nowadays, modern cars are pretty reliable, which means long-term tests present few surprises, and by extension few things to write about. Sadly, that wasn’t the case with the EQE.
Sure, there were some great things worth highlighting, such as the space inside, the excellent refinement and tight turning radius. But there was also a chance to see if any foibles we’d highlighted on shorter tests were fundamental flaws that would stop potential sales.
Unfortunately, our extended test threw up a number of issues. These included touch-sensitive steering-wheel controls that were awkward to use, poor visibility, and a driving experience that was pretty poor.
The brakes were difficult to modulate, the car’s suspension crashed over bumps, especially at higher speeds, and the body control was poor.
Volkswagen ID. Buzz
Paul Barker, Editor
My family doesn’t pack lightly, but the big electric Volkswagen was the first car we’ve used for camping that was able to swallow everything and still have enough space for the kids to see/antagonise each other without a pile of bedding between them.
The raised floor meant we could slide things such as chairs underneath and still have access to them as soon as we arrived, and the huge tailgate was a handy shelter from the rain.
The ease of just chucking stuff in the boot meant the Buzz promoted a healthier lifestyle, with everything from bikes and paddleboards to ridiculously big tents carried with ease!
The Buzz also attracted plenty of attention, and was a bit of a conversation-starter with fellow campers. In fact the only drawback was that, with the VW’s retro styling, everyone thought it was actually a full-on campervan.
Skoda Enyaq Coupe
Pete Baiden, Web producer
When I took delivery of the updated Skoda Enyaq Coupé in April, it was a landmark moment in the Baiden household. For the first time, we were diving head first into a full-electric lifestyle as the Enyaq joined our own Hyundai Ioniq 5 on the driveway.
At first, I was apprehensive about how we’d cope without an ICE car to fall back on for longer trips and I must admit being rather worried about the public charging network and range anxiety beforehand. But in reality it was a breeze, and that was mainly down to just how good both the Enyaq and Ioniq 5 are.
With a range of more than 300 miles, the Enyaq was able to comfortably tackle longer trips. And on the odd occasion that I did rapid charge, the battery was back up to 80 per cent by the time I’d eaten a sandwich. Get the right car, and EV life is less daunting than you’d think.
Renault Kangoo
Dean Gibson, Senior test editor
After six months at the wheel of the all-electric Renault Kangoo E-Tech, I had been left impressed by its ability to deliver working practicality in a package that might look mundane from the outside, but actually had plenty of flair on board.
Three-abreast seating is for short trips at best, but the yellow pinstripe added to the fabric gave the cabin a lift, while the rear-view camera and smooth powertrain added some class.
It wasn’t all plain sailing, though, with the touchscreen suffering from occasional drop-outs using Apple CarPlay – it proved easier to stick a phone in the optional cradle and use that.
Range was also a bit of an issue. Running an EV over winter highlights the benefits of a heat pump, which the Kangoo had, but the range still dropped from around 180 miles in milder conditions to 100 in freezing temperatures.
MINI Countryman vs Countryman SE
Darren Wilson, Creative Director
Following a spell with a Lexus RZ, which was succeeded by the electric version of the Kia Niro, I was quite excited to get behind the wheel of a petrol-powered MINI Countryman in May.
I was immediately wowed by the luxurious interior, comfort and quality, which were significant steps up on those offered by the previous-generation car.
I was even more delighted to hear I would get two bites at the Countryman cherry by switching to the electric ALL4 SE halfway through the loan period. That proved to be fast, fun and practical.
So which would I choose? With a few weeks of loan time left, I'm still firmly on the fence.
Peugeot 408
Steve Walker, Head of digital content
I’m going to cast the net right back to the beginning of 2024 for my test highlight, to when the Peugeot 408 and its brand staple fang-like daytime running lights departed the fleet.
I reminisced about the rocky path trodden by Peugeot design over the years – from the stylish 205 and 405, to the giant-grille horror show of efforts like the 307 and 407. Today, Peugeot has got its styling mojo back and the unusual 408 five-door, with coupé and SUV overtones, proved very likeable during its time with us, despite the affordable but somewhat weedy 1.2-litre PureTech petrol engine.
Citroen C5 Aircross
Pete Gibson, Senior photographer
I’m fortunate that my job means I do lots of miles traversing the entire UK, so it’s hard to choose just one highlight from the past year. But in the end I’ve plumped for a trip to Wales in the Citroen C5 Aircross where I was shooting a twin test, because it provided a perfect demonstration of the fundamental reason we all love cars: they give you the freedom to go where you want when you want.
Just a few hours after leaving home, you can be in another part of Britain with stunning roads and equally breathtaking views. It was the Citroen’s ability to whisk me somewhere special in comfort that made it my stand-out drive of 2024.
Suzuki Swift
Tom Jervis, Consumer reporter
Teamwork is the name of the game at Auto Express and perhaps never has there been a better example of this than when deputy editor Richard and picture editor Dawn, spent an afternoon sizing me up for my Taylor Swift-inspired long-term test outfit.
Dignity notwithstanding, Taylor’s namesake, the Suzuki Swift, has been good to live with. Since taking delivery in September, I’ve been amazed by how the average economy has climbed to around 59.5mpg – even despite me regularly revving the engine to get some power out of it.
Also short of oomph is the sound system; it does even less justice to Taylor (and her tunes) than my impersonation attempt.
BMW iX1
Ellis Hyde, News reporter
I seriously lucked out with my first Auto Express long-termer, because the BMW iX1 honestly felt too plush for the likes of me. Still, I appreciated the top-quality interior, in particular the sharp infotainment system packed with almost countless functions.
There were absolutely no complaints from friends and family, either, when I used the iX1 for taxi duties, because the interior was very spacious, as was the 490-litre boot.
However the driving experience is devoid of fun or excitement. So I decided I would get my thrills another way, and having got my motorcycle licence, I raided the BMW Motorrad garage to get hold of the M 1000 XR. Because if I’m going to shoehorn something with only two wheels into Auto Express, it might as well have 197bhp and a 14,600rpm red line.
Citroen C4 X
Paul Adam, Executive editor
I’m going to be greedy and nominate two personal highlights for very different reasons. The first goes to my six-month stint with a Citroen C4 X – just for being such an easy-to-drive, frugal, comfortable family car.
During my time with the stylish French saloon, it never put a foot wrong, and particularly shone during a 550-mile round trip to Liverpool. The C4 X’s useful on-board tech, Advanced Comfort Seats and trick suspension helped to make the long journey relaxing and stress free.
My second highlight occurred on a photoshoot with current affairs editor Chris Rosamond. His Honda ZR-V was snapped at the Japanese manufacturer’s logistics centre where, inside an unassuming warehouse unit, sat a treasure trove of its historic heroes – I could have spent all day there soaking up the rev-happy nostalgia.
Vauxhall Corsa
Alastair Crooks, Senior news reporter
Something that really surprised me in 2024 was the practicality of my long-term Vauxhall Corsa. As a result of the supermini’s ability to swallow dogs, shopping (crucially, not at the same time), furniture and many, many car parts, I eventually sold my trusty, but underused, BMW 3 Series Touring. I enjoyed the Corsa so much that in my second report I even tried to mimic the facelift’s new ‘Vizor’ front end.
The facelifted Corsa did get me wondering about the difficult tasks designers encounter when updating a car’s styling. I chatted with Jo Stenuit, Mazda’s Design Chief in Europe, earlier this year about the facelifted Mazda 2 Hybrid, who admitted that taking the pure, unfettered looks of a car’s original design and improving them is a daunting task. With the Corsa though,I think Vauxhall did a particularly good job.
Polestar 2
Steve Sutcliffe, Special contributor
Until this year I’d never run an electric car every day. Then I took delivery of a Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor with the Performance Pack option fitted, and all my fears about the EV way of life disappeared in the blink of an eye. Well most of them.
What I’ve discovered during 5,000 miles with ‘my’ Polestar is a car that’s miles more engaging to drive than I ever thought an EV could be – but also one that’s dead easy to use as a daily driver. Yet because of where I live, in a flat in a city, I can’t charge at home, so am at the mercy – and cost – of the public network.
Despite this, I’m still smitten – not just because it’s so easy to live with (albeit expensive to charge) but also because it drives so well and is so beautifully made, inside and out.
Maybe I wish I’d plumped for the less potent but rangier single-motor version like my colleague Chris Rosamond (pictured) ran this year, but having driven both examples, I’ll stick with mine because I find each and every journey in it so intriguing.
Honda ZR-V and CR-V
Chris Rosamond, Current affairs editor
I spent a lot of 2024 with a variety of members of the Honda SUV family, starting with a stint in the sporty-looking HR-V, followed by several months with the more family-focused ZR-V, before working my way up to its SUV flagship – the CR-V.
There was little to fault in any of the three, but I especially enjoyed the big and luxurious CR-V. The interior was more luxuriously finished than I expected, while being pleasingly traditional and free of design bling.
The CR-V is now hugely spacious too, which made it the perfect partner for a carelessly planned holiday to Germany as it swallowed bags, mountain bikes and cases of bier with ease, while offering serene 80mph+ cruising, comfy seats and high-quality sounds.
