Verdict

Some may consider the Audi Q9 as a cynical attempt to woo Americans, but it’s a well rounded luxury SUV and certainly a much more versatile pinnacle to the Audi range than the old A8 limo. However, it’s almost as if the Q9 isn’t quite big enough, because there still isn’t sufficient legroom for adults to sit comfortably in the third row. Plus you could add many of this car’s standard luxury gadgets to the already excellent Q7 and you’d be quids in. The smaller SUV will also be easier to park.

Advertisement - Article continues below

You know how a blue whale or a London bus have become used to gauge size? Well, the new Audi Q9 could be the next yardstick, given that at more than 5.3 metres in length, it is even bigger than the BMW X7, Range Rover Long Wheelbase and Mercedes GLS.

1It comes as standard with seven seats, or you can upgrade to a more luxurious six-seat version with range-topping Vorsprung trim. This latter variant will no doubt appeal to the chauffeur driver market as a more versatile replacement for the now departed Audi A8. But it’s the seven-seater version set to make up the majority of Q9 sales that we got the chance to drive