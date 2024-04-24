Car Deal of the Day: sporty SEAT Ibiza supermini for just £169 a month

Efficient

The SEAT Ibiza has been around for 40 years now and during that time it’s grown to be a key player in the supermini sector. The current one is a good-looking, efficient, well-equipped and, above all, cheap thanks to this leasing deal from Carwow.

This personal contract hire agreement is based over a three-year period with an initial deposit of £1,828, followed by 36 monthly payments of £169. The annual mileage limit stands at 5,000 miles and as standard this Ibiza is covered by warranty throughout the lease period. In comparison, the cheapest contract hire agreement you’ll find from SEAT directly will require £189 per month and that’s for business users only.

With a focus on offering a more dynamic exterior design, matched by a more engaging driving experience than its Volkswagen Polo sibling, the SEAT Ibiza is a tempting choice in the supermini genre. In this FR trim it certainly looks the part with 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and tail lights, twin exhaust pipes, a spoiler and tinted windows.

Power comes from a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 114bhp and it feels pretty peppy when mated to this six-speed manual gearbox. There’s also sports suspension as standard, but don’t worry - the Ibiza’s ride is perfectly civilised. It sips fuel too with an impressive official efficiency figure of 52.3mpg.

It’s got plenty of kit inside with a 9.2-inch central touchscreen that can connect wirelessly to your smartphone with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. In front of the driver there’s an eight-inch ‘virtual cockpit’, plus dual-zone automatic air conditioning, cruise control, a selection of four driving modes and sports seats.

