Car Deal of the Day: sporty SEAT Ibiza supermini for just £169 a month

Celebrate the Ibiza’s 40th birthday with our Deal of the Day for 24 April

by: Alastair Crooks
24 Apr 2024
SEAT Ibiza facelift - front cornering
  • Efficient
  • Sporty styling
  • £169 a month

The SEAT Ibiza has been around for 40 years now and during that time it’s grown to be a key player in the supermini sector. The current one is a good-looking, efficient, well-equipped and, above all, cheap thanks to this leasing deal from Carwow

Advertisement - Article continues below

This personal contract hire agreement is based over a three-year period with an initial deposit of £1,828, followed by 36 monthly payments of £169. The annual mileage limit stands at 5,000 miles and as standard this Ibiza is covered by warranty throughout the lease period. In comparison, the cheapest contract hire agreement you’ll find from SEAT directly will require £189 per month and that’s for business users only. 

With a focus on offering a more dynamic exterior design, matched by a more engaging driving experience than its Volkswagen Polo sibling, the SEAT Ibiza is a tempting choice in the supermini genre. In this FR trim it certainly looks the part with 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and tail lights, twin exhaust pipes, a spoiler and tinted windows.

Power comes from a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 114bhp and it feels pretty peppy when mated to this six-speed manual gearbox. There’s also sports suspension as standard, but don’t worry - the Ibiza’s ride is perfectly civilised. It sips fuel too with an impressive official efficiency figure of 52.3mpg. 

It’s got plenty of kit inside with a 9.2-inch central touchscreen that can connect wirelessly to your smartphone with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. In front of the driver there’s an eight-inch ‘virtual cockpit’, plus dual-zone automatic air conditioning, cruise control, a selection of four driving modes and sports seats. 

As always with our Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts scour the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

Check out the SEAT Ibiza Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here…

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

