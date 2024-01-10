Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skoda climbs aboard the ChatGPT bandwagon with AI-powered infotainment due this summer

An AI-powered chatbot will be integrated into Skoda’s latest infotainment system from mid-2024

by: Ellis Hyde
10 Jan 2024
Skoda ChatGPT infotainment

Skoda is adding artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT to its next-generation infotainment system, following the lead of sister brand Volkswagen who debuted the technology at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

ChatGPT will be used to enhance Skoda’s voice assistant ‘Laura’ and feature in select versions of the all-electric Enyaq and Enyaq Coupe, the next generations of the Skoda Superb and Kodiaq SUV launching later this year, and the facelifted Octavia that’s due to be unveiled in February 2024. 

Currently, Skoda’s voice assistant can be used to control the infotainment and air conditioning, and answer some general knowledge questions, among other things. But in the future, AI will enable new capabilities such as answering other questions using intuitive language and “enriching conversations”.

Activating the voice assistant won’t be any different, with drivers or passengers only needing to say “Okay, Laura” or press a steering wheel button. If the car’s system can’t fulfil a request, then it will call on the AI for help. Skoda is keen to emphasise that ChatGPT does not access any vehicle data or personal information, and that all interactions are immediately deleted after processing to protect your data.

Skoda CEO Klaus Zellmer believes “enriching Skoda voice assistance with artificial intelligence makes our cars an even better everyday companion. Drivers and passengers will have easy, verbal access to worlds of knowledge while on the road.”

He added, “Integrating ChatGPT into our voice assistant Laura is just the latest way that Škoda adapts advanced technology to improve the driving experience. Everything remains hands-free for the driver, and data security remains a priority.”

This new functionality is powered by the Cerence Chat Pro system from Skoda’s technology partner Cerence Inc – the same company that worked with Volkswagen to add ChatGPT to the facelifted Golf, among other models. DS has also added the generative AI chatbot to every model across its range, choosing to focus more on its ability to provide travel advice and information about places nearby.

Do you want AI in your car? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

