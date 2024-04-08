New all-electric, 7-seat Skoda SUV set for 2026 launch

Skoda’s all-electric line up currently consists of just one car, the Enyaq, but the Czech manufacturer will expand this to six models by 2026 - including a range-topping seven-seat SUV.

The patent images we found of the car show the same design featured in the future model lineup image that Skoda teased us with last year. The picture ncluded the Skoda Elroq baby SUV, which we've since learned will be called the Epiq, a family estate and updated versions of the Enyaq and Enyaq Coupe as well as this new flagship SUV.

The design of the new seven-seat SUV adheres to Skoda’s new ‘Modern Solid’ design language, which was previewed by the Vision 7S concept. The production version of the Vision 7S will be almost five metres long with a traditional SUV bodystyle, making it an all-electric alternative to the Kodiaq. The seven-seat EV will be much more expensive than the £36k Kodiaq, however, with pricing expected to reach £60,000.

Simply referred to as ‘Space’ by Skoda, the seven-seater shows some interesting quirks in the design images. There are no badges with the traditional Skoda emblem replaced with ‘Skoda’ lettering front and rear. There’s also a wider stance to the car thanks to chunky wheel arches, clean surfacing with sharp lines and more simple bumper design front and rear compared to the Skoda Vision 7S concept.