We’ve seen the new Skoda Peaq testing on the road, had a good look at its exterior design through various sketches and even driven it in prototype form, but the Czech brand has just given us our first proper look at the interior of its upcoming all-electric seven-seater.

Skoda has also confirmed the Peaq will be unveiled on 23 June at a world premiere event in France. However, keeping its cabin under wraps until then, the marque has given us several sketches of the Peaq’s interior, which it says is inspired by the ‘Lodge’ concept – something we’ve seen incorporated on plenty of the brand’s cars in recent years.

Compared with the next largest electric car in Skoda’s range, the Enyaq, the Peaq’s cabin design focuses more on “horizontal architecture”, according to Skoda. There’s still a large central touchscreen, but unlike the Enyaq, it’s portrait rather than landscape.

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There are plenty of shared design traits inside though, both with the Enyaq and other, newer Skoda EVs. We can see a two-spoke steering wheel and floating centre console, and while the touchscreen dominates the dashboard, there are new physical controls for the climate and volume settings, plus other basic vehicle functions.

How much space will the Skoda Peaq offer?

The manufacturer says the Peaq’s interior “defines a new standard for Skoda with regards to space, usability and chosen materials”. Having the flagship EV feel upmarket inside has been a clear target for the car maker. Sales and marketing boss Martin Jahn said: “The interiors of our cars are more premium. Not in the sense of bringing extremely expensive materials, but bringing materials that are affordable, that are recyclable, but still feel premium.”