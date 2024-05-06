Skoda Enyaq Coupe 85 Edition long-term test: an impressive start to life on the fleet

I had heard that the ride was a little harsh, especially in Coupé form, but I haven’t really had an issue with it. Yes it does fidget around a little over some of the larger bumps and ruts on the road, but it never feels out of control and I’ve always arrived at my destination feeling relatively fresh.

The 85 model arrived as part of the recent facelift, replacing the 80, and with it came a noticeable jump in power. It now has 282bhp (an increase of 81bhp) and it feels genuinely quick in a straight line; 0-62mph is dispatched in 6.7 seconds, but it feels faster than that in reality. Switch to Sport mode and the throttle is even more responsive.

However, one area I’m still not convinced about is the range. Skoda somewhat optimistically quotes 353 miles, but I’ve yet to get near that, despite our car having the optional heat pump fitted. I’ve averaged around 3.3 miles per kWh across a mixture of urban and motorway driving, which means closer to 250 miles from a full charge of the 77kWh battery; 100 miles less than the official figure is a little disappointing, but hopefully it will improve as the weather gets warmer. I still think I’ll struggle to get more than 300 miles, but time will tell.

Regardless, a range of 250 miles-plus is still more than enough for my needs. As mentioned, I have some longer trips planned, two of which involve travelling from my west London home to my brother’s house in Pembrokeshire. I should have enough to do it on a single charge, but will definitely look to top up en route. With some careful pre-planning, it shouldn’t be a problem, because an 80 per cent charge takes less than half an hour.