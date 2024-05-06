Skoda Enyaq Coupe 85 Edition long-term test: road trip challenges EV’s range claims

Verdict

While the Skoda Enyaq wasn’t able to match its official range in the real world, it can still go a long way on a single charge. As our road trip showed, it’s more than enough for most people to go on an adventure and not suffer range anxiety.

Efficiency: 3.4 miles per kWh

3.4 miles per kWh Mileage: 3,038

What’s the ultimate test for any electric car on the Auto Express fleet? A road trip, of course. The Skoda Enyaq 85 Edition Coupé has been with us for a few months already, but I had my doubts over the Czech brand’s claimed range of 353 miles. So I decided to put it to the test and see just how far I would be able to get on a single charge in the car.

The first thing to do was to carefully plan a route, because I wanted to make sure I would be within touching distance of a place to top up as the battery neared empty.

After looking at a road map and using the ever-trusty ZapMap app, I decided upon a trip to visit my brother in Pembrokeshire. It’s a journey of 228 miles from my West London home, so it should be well within reach and leave me with some charge to spare for the return trip. West Wales also has plenty of public charging points, so it seemed like the perfect place to visit – with the added bonus of being able to see some family members at the same time.