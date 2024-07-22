Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Skoda Enyaq 50 brings £2,000 price cut to popular electric family SUV

The new Enyaq 50 and Enyaq 50 Edition are available to order now, with prices starting from £36,970

by: Ellis Hyde
22 Jul 2024
Skoda Enyaq 50 - front tracking6

The Skoda Enyaq electric SUV – one of our favourite family cars, EV or otherwise – has just had £2,000 lopped off its starting price thanks to the introduction of two new entry-level models: the Skoda Enyaq 50 and Skoda Enyaq 50 Edition. 

The pair serve as the replacements for the old Enyaq 60 models and are available to order now, with the Enyaq 50 starting from £36,970 – exactly two grand less than the 60 predecessor. The same goes for the Enyaq 50 Edition, which is priced from £38,585.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Enyaq 50 and Enyaq 50 Edition draw power from a new 52kWh battery that offers up to 234 miles of range, depending on the exact model. Driving the rear wheels is a single electric motor that produces 168bhp and 310Nm; enough for 0-62mph in 9.1 seconds.

Skoda Enyaq 50 - interior6

Both models have a maximum charging speed of 145kW, which allows for a 10 to 80 per cent charge in 25 minutes. Meanwhile an 11kW home wallbox or public AC charger will take around five-and-a-half hours to fully recharge the battery.

Standard kit on the Enyaq 50 includes 19-inch ‘Proteus’ alloy wheels, LED headlights, a 13-inch central touchscreen with sat-nav built-in, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, dual-zone climate control, front and rear parking sensors, a rear-view camera and several safety systems. 

For only about £1,600 extra, Edition specification piles on extras like full LED Matrix beam headlights, heated front seats and steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, keyless entry, a 15W cooled wireless charging pad and extra airbags, including one in the centre of the car to stop passengers colliding with each other in the event of a collision.

If you want more range from a single charge, the rest of the Enyaq line-up use a 77kWh battery that offers up to 348 miles of range, though this does also increase the price tag to at least £44,540.

Covering mega miles? Take a look at our list of the longest range electric cars...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best mid-size SUVs to buy 2024
Best mid-size SUVs - header image
Best cars & vans

Best mid-size SUVs to buy 2024

We reveal the best mid-size SUVs in the UK right now
22 Jul 2024
Top 20 best electric cars 2024
Best electric cars - header image
Best cars & vans

Top 20 best electric cars 2024

These are the EVs that should be on your shortlist if you’re thinking about making the switch
5 Jul 2024
Best electric SUVs to buy 2024
Best electric SUVs - header image
Best cars & vans

Best electric SUVs to buy 2024

The electric SUV market is growing rapidly, so we’re here to help you pick the best ones to buy
3 Jun 2024
Car Deal of the Day: updated Skoda Enyaq at 0% APR and a free home wallbox charger thrown in
Skoda Enyaq iV - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: updated Skoda Enyaq at 0% APR and a free home wallbox charger thrown in

Skoda’s family-friendly EV with 348-mile range is our Car Deal of the Day for 26 March
26 Mar 2024

Most Popular

New Kia Sportage facelift caught on camera at the Nurburgring
Kia Sportage facelift spyshot 1
News

New Kia Sportage facelift caught on camera at the Nurburgring

Kia’s big-selling mid-size SUV is about to get a makeover for 2025
19 Jul 2024
New Volkswagen Golf 2024 facelift review: updates are a step in the right direction
Volkswagen Golf facelift 2024 UK - front
Road tests

New Volkswagen Golf 2024 facelift review: updates are a step in the right direction

The Volkswagen Golf has been updated to keep it competitive against the likes of the Skoda Octavia and Honda Civic
19 Jul 2024
New Kia Picanto 2024 facelift review: classy small car keeps big car appeal
Kia Picanto facelift UK - front
Road tests

New Kia Picanto 2024 facelift review: classy small car keeps big car appeal

Kia's revised Picanto city car remains a grown-up choice with plenty of appeal for buyers
19 Jul 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content