New Skoda Enyaq 50 brings £2,000 price cut to popular electric family SUV

The Skoda Enyaq electric SUV – one of our favourite family cars, EV or otherwise – has just had £2,000 lopped off its starting price thanks to the introduction of two new entry-level models: the Skoda Enyaq 50 and Skoda Enyaq 50 Edition.

The pair serve as the replacements for the old Enyaq 60 models and are available to order now, with the Enyaq 50 starting from £36,970 – exactly two grand less than the 60 predecessor. The same goes for the Enyaq 50 Edition, which is priced from £38,585.

The Enyaq 50 and Enyaq 50 Edition draw power from a new 52kWh battery that offers up to 234 miles of range, depending on the exact model. Driving the rear wheels is a single electric motor that produces 168bhp and 310Nm; enough for 0-62mph in 9.1 seconds.

Both models have a maximum charging speed of 145kW, which allows for a 10 to 80 per cent charge in 25 minutes. Meanwhile an 11kW home wallbox or public AC charger will take around five-and-a-half hours to fully recharge the battery.

Standard kit on the Enyaq 50 includes 19-inch ‘Proteus’ alloy wheels, LED headlights, a 13-inch central touchscreen with sat-nav built-in, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, dual-zone climate control, front and rear parking sensors, a rear-view camera and several safety systems.

For only about £1,600 extra, Edition specification piles on extras like full LED Matrix beam headlights, heated front seats and steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, keyless entry, a 15W cooled wireless charging pad and extra airbags, including one in the centre of the car to stop passengers colliding with each other in the event of a collision.

If you want more range from a single charge, the rest of the Enyaq line-up use a 77kWh battery that offers up to 348 miles of range, though this does also increase the price tag to at least £44,540.

