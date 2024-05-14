New Skoda Octavia 2024 facelift review: updates strengthen a strong hand

Verdict

The updated Octavia doesn’t really do anything new, but it does manage to improve what was already one of the most well-rounded offerings out there. Comfortable (on sensible wheels), refined and still stunningly practical, it may look increasingly conventional in a world of plug-in hybrids and full EVs, but it’s still an epic family car. A worthy upgrade for existing customers? We’d say so.

The world facing the Skoda Octavia has never looked more complex – and yet, in a way, its mission statement has never been clearer. The Czech manufacturer’s most famous model is also its best seller worldwide, but as it enters its 28th year of production, it faces tougher opposition than ever – not just from traditional rivals but also, increasingly, from all-electric alternatives. So it’s time for a quick revamp, designed to see the fourth-generation hatchback (our 2021 Car of the Year) and Estate through until at least 2027.

Skoda isn’t stupid, so while the Octavia has always been accused of being one of the more conservative offerings in the family-car class, it’s not about to get radical. The familiar semi-saloon, semi-fastback shape remains, although slightly more aerodynamic bumpers mean that it’s just shy of a centimetre longer overall than before.

At the front, there’s a revised grille, a fresh bumper and new headlights that feature matrix-LED tech – enough (just about) to make this version stand out from what’s gone before. This is a midlife facelift, of course, so there are no changes along the sides, but this Octavia gets scrolling rear indicator lights for the first time. Throw in a few fresh alloy wheel designs and a new Sportline trim level – think vRS but without the performance hike and the higher insurance bills – and it adds up to a well-judged, if entirely rational exterior overhaul.