Behold, the all-new Skoda Peaq: the biggest, boldest and priciest model the company has ever made. It’s a seven-seat electric SUV, but this is not merely a Kodiaq without an engine, because the new peak of the Skoda range embraces what we expect from this much-loved brand and takes it up another level.

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We’ve been waiting four years for the arrival of the Peaq because Skoda previewed its new flagship model back in 2022 with the bold Vision 7S concept. It also introduced us to the brand’s latest design language, Modern Solid, which has since shaped its three other electric SUVs: the Enyaq, Elroq and Epiq.

Amazingly, the design hasn’t changed too much during the Peaq’s long gestation from concept to production. The ‘Tech-Deck Face’ mask is that sleeker interpretation of Skoda’s traditional grille shape we’re familiar with from the Elroq, and is used to hide all the car’s sensors. The blanked-off grille is framed by T-shape running lights, with the main headlight units tidily concealed underneath, and a black loop – both elements carried over from the Vision 7S, and similar to those seen on the £25k Epiq.

Skoda’s lead exterior designer, Romain Bucaille, told Auto Express that simplicity was one of the guiding principles with the Peaq. “When you look at the side section, it's really simple, it's really clean. We wanted everything to be as flush as possible, so the car would really be clean and a little bit timeless.”