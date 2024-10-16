All-electric Skywell Q gives new meaning to the phrase ‘Q-car’

Chinese brand Skywell revealed a new all-electric hatchback to the world at the Paris Motor Show. And the Q will be the company’s second model to go on sale in the UK after the upcoming BE11 SUV.

The company says that holding the global unveiling of the Q in Europe demonstrates “the brand’s market aspirations”. The car is described as being both agile and athletic, and initial specifications show it’ll be packed with standard equipment. At 4,297mm long, 1,836mm wide and 1,536mm high, the Q will rival the likes of the Volkswagen ID.3 and Vauxhall Astra Electric.

Although the Q follows the BE11 to market, the exterior of the hatch is quite different from the SUV’s. There are full-width LED light bars front and rear, a Porsche Taycan-like vent behind the front wheel, a rear roof spoiler, a diffuser, and faux forged carbon trim all around the lower section. There are also 19-inch wheels on this model – which is badged as a Skyworth, a Chinese subsidiary of Skywell – although UK specifications are yet to be confirmed.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Two battery options will be available for the Q and although their capacities are still under wraps, Skywell says we can expect over 300 miles on a single charge. A top-up from 10 to 80 per cent should take around 20 minutes.

Skywell say the Q will have a 201bhp electric motor powering the front wheels, which is enough for a claimed 0 to 62mph time of 3.9 seconds. To put that into perspective, the 322bhp Volkswagen ID.3 GTX manages the same sprint in 5.6 seconds.

Among the kit expected on the Skywell Q in the UK are a 15.6-inch touchscreen, 360-degree parking camera, a large opening panoramic glass roof, 128-colour ambient display and a wireless smartphone charging pad.

Skywell says the Q will be “competitively priced” when UK specifications are announced nearer to the launch date, which is expected to be in Autumn 2025. The Q will get Skywell’s seven-year, 100,000-mile warranty, with an additional eight-year, 155,000-mile warranty for the battery.

Want the latest car news in your inbox? Sign up to the free Auto Express email newsletter...