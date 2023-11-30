New Smart #3: UK prices and specs revealed for premium electric coupe-SUV

The Smart #3 has arrived and now pricing has been revealed for the firm’s second all-electric SUV. The #3 borrows plenty of styling and technology from the #1 crossover revealed in 2022, but gains an extra powertrain option and trim version. It’s due on sale early in 2024.

The #1 was launched with Pro+, Premium and Brabus trim levels and the #3 offers these versions too but Smart has added a cheaper ‘Pro’ to the #3 range, kicking off at £32,950 - undercutting the £35,950 #1 Pro+.

It sits on the same SEA platform as the rest of the line up, but the Pro uses a smaller 48kWh battery compared to the 62kWh unit found in the other #3 models. The smaller battery also uses LFP (lithium ion phosphate) battery chemistry rather than NMC (lithium nickel manganese) like the bigger battery.

Unsurprisingly, range is decreased with the Pro version. Smart claims a WLTP range of 202 miles, with the Pro+ offering 270 miles and the Premium achieving 283 miles. These three utilise the same 262bhp electric motor mounted on the rear axle and will all do 0-62mph in 5.8 seconds and top out at 112mph.

The performance-focused Brabus adds another electric motor on the front axle for 422bhp and 543Nm of torque for a 0-62mph time of 3.7 seconds. The extra 100kg weight of the dual-motor powertrain does shorten range to 258 miles however.