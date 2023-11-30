New Smart #3: UK prices and specs revealed for premium electric coupe-SUV
Smart has announced pricing for its new #3 with a new trim level added
The Smart #3 has arrived and now pricing has been revealed for the firm’s second all-electric SUV. The #3 borrows plenty of styling and technology from the #1 crossover revealed in 2022, but gains an extra powertrain option and trim version. It’s due on sale early in 2024.
The #1 was launched with Pro+, Premium and Brabus trim levels and the #3 offers these versions too but Smart has added a cheaper ‘Pro’ to the #3 range, kicking off at £32,950 - undercutting the £35,950 #1 Pro+.
It sits on the same SEA platform as the rest of the line up, but the Pro uses a smaller 48kWh battery compared to the 62kWh unit found in the other #3 models. The smaller battery also uses LFP (lithium ion phosphate) battery chemistry rather than NMC (lithium nickel manganese) like the bigger battery.
Unsurprisingly, range is decreased with the Pro version. Smart claims a WLTP range of 202 miles, with the Pro+ offering 270 miles and the Premium achieving 283 miles. These three utilise the same 262bhp electric motor mounted on the rear axle and will all do 0-62mph in 5.8 seconds and top out at 112mph.
The performance-focused Brabus adds another electric motor on the front axle for 422bhp and 543Nm of torque for a 0-62mph time of 3.7 seconds. The extra 100kg weight of the dual-motor powertrain does shorten range to 258 miles however.
Charging speeds stand at 30 minutes for a 10-80 per cent recharge for both batteries with the bigger battery utilising a 150kW charge compared to the smaller battery’s 130kW charging capacity.
There’s not much in the way of customisation for the #3. Smart has deliberately kept options to a minimum to promote a premium feel (just paint finishes and some interior trim can be optioned). As such, the entry-level Pro gets a panoramic sunroof, automatic LED headlights, a 360-degree camera, 19-inch wheels, heated front seats, a powered bootlid and frameless windows. The 12.8-inch central infotainment screen and 9.2-inch driver’s display are standard across the range.
Step up to the £36,950 Pro+ and you’ll not only receive that bigger battery and jump in range, but also Smart’s ‘Pilot Assist’ with extra driver assistance technology, synthetic leather seats and wireless smartphone charging. The Premium is next up at £39,950 adding a new design of 19-inch alloy wheels, a 10-inch head-up display, an uprated sound system, automatic parking assist and a heat pump.
We’re waiting to see if we get the 25th Anniversary Edition that was first unveiled earlier this year so next is the range-topping £45,450 Brabus model with its extra electric motor and focus on performance. Alongside the exterior tweaks, that include bigger 20-inch wheels, red accents and revised bumpers front and rear, there are also ventilated seats with red trim, red seat belts and plenty of Brabus badging inside.
Sales of the Smart #3 are expected to start in early 2024 with customer deliveries arriving in Spring next year. The #3 Pro won’t be the only SEA platform car to make use of this new smaller battery as the mechanically similar Volvo EX30 will soon receive it too in Core trim.
