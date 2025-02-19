New KGM Musso is the UK’s cheapest electric pick-up truck

If you were sad about the fact the Tesla Cybertruck looks like it’ll never be officially sold in the UK then fear not, because KGM has an all-electric pick-up truck of its own, called the Musso EV.

We’ve already driven the newcomer in the UK and it largely impressed us with the caveat of whether KGM ‘would get the pricing right’. Well, the South Korean brand formerly known as SsangYong has now released full pricing for its electric truck.

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The Musso name has been a staple of the pick-up truck market for several years, so we understand why KGM has carried it over to its first electric truck. Although this isn’t simply a zero-emissions version of the existing, diesel-powered Musso.

Instead, the Musso EV is based on the recently launched Torres EVX electric SUV, and is said to offer the same levels of comfort and efficiency, but with the extra practicality of a load bed, along with a tailgate that can support up to 150kg.

The Musso EV goes on sale in May priced from £42,495 (including VAT) and utilising the £2,500 plug-in van grant. That makes it cheaper than the Maxus T90 EV (£49,950 excluding VAT) and far less than the Isuzu D-Max Electric (which costs £59,995 excluding VAT). Our pick-up truck of the year, the Ford Ranger, can currently be had with an average saving of almost £6,000 on the Auto Express Buy A Car service.