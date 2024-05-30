Mazda, Toyota and Subaru join forces to develop new engines for hybrid cars

Mazda, Toyota and Subaru will work together to develop new combustion engines tailored for use in hybrid vehicles, and make them compatible with various carbon-neutral fossil fuel alternatives like liquid hydrogen, biofuel and synthetic fuel.

That’s not all. These new engines will be “highly efficient and powerful”, and more compact than the three Japanese firms’ existing ones. The trio claim this will “revolutionise” vehicle packing, as the smaller engine should allow for lower bonnets and open up more design possibilities, helping to improve aerodynamics, and ultimately deliver better fuel efficiency.

Advertisement - Article continues below

As well as improving engine performance, the co-operative aims to optimise the new engines to be integrated with electric motors, electric drive units and batteries as part of electrified powertrains. Their development process will also emphasise compliance with strict emissions regulations.

President and CEO of Toyota, Koji Sato, said when announcing the collaboration: “in order to provide our customers with diverse options to achieve carbon neutrality, it is necessary to take on the challenge of evolving engines that are in tune with the energy environment of the future.

Subaru’s president and CEO Atsushi Osaki added: “achieving a carbon-neutral society is a challenge that must be undertaken by all of Japan's industries and society as a whole.”